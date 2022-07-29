Editor’s Note: Information courtesy of the DuBois Area Historical Society, Inc.
The fire started around 1 p.m. on June 18, 1888. On a hot afternoon in John Baker’s Hotel near the present B & O crossing on Long Avenue. The one-hose cart in the community responded but only a trickle of water could be obtained from the hydrant because of a water leak.
At the time, the main part of town from Sugar Alley to Stockdale Street was almost all wooden buildings.
The wind blew the fire toward Main Street, consuming nearly everything to State Street within 2 hours. A wind shift caused the fire to jump the railroad tracks and head up Long Avenue. When the fire reached Pentz Run, two buildings were dynamited to clear a stop for the fire. By the time of the explosion, the buildings had already caught fire and the explosion blew the burning pieces out, spreading the fire.
Residents hauled their possessions outside in attempts to save them. Some residents believed that the brick buildings would be safe but the intense heat melted off iron shutters and ignited the building’s interiors.
As fire neared the First National Bank building, bags of money and securities, as well as boxes and baskets of legal papers, were carried to the Deposit Bank to be placed in its fireproof vault.
John E. DuBois telegraphed to Renovo for a fire engine. When the fire started, there were 166 businesses in the city. By 6 p.m., only six were left. Nearly 500 people were homeless.
By evening, the winds died down and the fire had burned out. It had destroyed buildings and businesses bordered by Long Avenue, Stockdale Street, East Scribner Avenue, to beyond Main Street. It had taken just 8 hours for the fire to level most of DuBois. Damage would be estimated at $1 million although no lives were lost.
The state sent military tents. Nearby towns sent food, cash and supplies. DuBois opened his store for the victims and advanced credit at the Company store.
The banks found temporary locations to reopen. Land owners found their property lines and began clearing and rebuilding. New building codes were enacted, requiring brick and stone construction rather than wood.
Within days after the fire, the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was established with the forming the first of five fire companies — Volunteer Second Ward on June 25, 1888.
A new water system was also discussed. In 1889, the city contracted with the United States Water Company, later forming DuBois City Water Works Company. A reservoir was constructed in upper Clear Run and by 1890-91, DuBois had a new water system.