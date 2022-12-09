DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers were able to get timely possessions, create turnovers and make shots when it mattered the most on Thursday night against its crosstown rival, DuBois Central Catholic, as the Lady Beavers notched a 33-23 win.
“Creating turnovers is our game, for certain,” DuBois co-head coach Cory Hand said. “Central likes to run, obviously. We like to run opportunistically. And once we got that lead, we knew they wanted to create helter-skelter with the pressure and I thought we did a real good job down the stretch of maintaining the possession of the basketball and taking care of things.
“I thought in the third quarter we got a little scattered. So far this year we’ve come out pretty well in the third but we came out a little slow to say the least ... But to hold a team that likes to run and has the skill players that Central does, to hold them to 23 while making some of the simple mistakes that we made, I’m pretty happy defensively, that the girls were able to do that. They just scrapped and clawed and were aggressive. I’m really proud of the team effort.”
Madison Rusnica and Alexas Pfeufer led the Lady Beavers with 10 points as DuBois had a handful of long possessions — some of which lasting around two minutes — that would result in a good look and a bucket at the end of it.
“That’s what we’ve tried to do,” Hand said in terms of long possessions. “They had a little extra prep time than we did when we went back-to-back (games in consecutive nights in playing Central Mountain on Wednesday) and we knew they were going to throw some things at us. They (DuBois Central Catholic) do a good job over there and here’s the cool thing — these girls have known each other obviously but also have played together with travel ball and stuff like that ... We had two good battles with them last year and there’s a possibility we face them again during the holidays (in tournament play), but who knows.”
The Lady Beavers’ defense also held DCC to just 11 first half points and just three first half field goals — one each from Faith Jacob, Hope Jacob and Marina Hanes.
“We haven’t played well this year,” DuBois Central Catholic head coach Jordan Hoover said. “A lot of kids are playing individually and it’s hurting our flow. I thought (DuBois) outhustled us, I thought they ran their (plays) better. We were really impatient — they were patient. It’s just one of those things where we just aren’t playing really well at the moment. We have good scorers that aren’t scoring at all. I think that’s part of it.”
DuBois did stretch out the lead to 16-7 midway through the second quarter before Hanes answered on a steal and layup, but a Teegan Runyon sideline midranger helped give the home team an 18-11 advantage at the half.
DuBois would later get a double-digit lead in the third quarter after Pfeufer scored underneath and then Bree Weible scored on a putback to make it 26-13 with seconds left in the third quarter. But the Lady Cardinals would cut the deficit to six in the fourth quarter as they pressured DuBois into turnovers.
Faith Jacob — who led DCC with eight points and nine rebounds — hit a runner in the lane to cut the DuBois lead to 29-23.
But DuBois then went into slow-down mode on offense, keeping the ball away from DCC before the Lady Cardinals were forced to foul, sending DuBois to the line on one-and-one opportunities.
Rusnica hit both of her free throws with 1:43 left as DCC would end up missing shots from beyond the arc down the stretch. Pfeufer was then sent to the line in the double bonus with 20.4 left as she made both to eventually set the final at 33-23.
“I thought the total team effort was the key,” Hand said. “And by giving that, they created some opportunities that they took advantage of. Were there plenty we left on the table inside on layups? Yeah. But they probably feel the same way. We had a couple point blank layups that just didn’t drop ... I just thought that even though it was a little scrappy out there, both teams played hard. I thought because of the effort with a couple of opportunities the girls created, I thought we played team ball and were very unselfish. Early I thought we took too many quick shots from deep. But as the game evolved, I thought one of the keys was ball control, taking our time on possessions and getting better looks.”
DuBois moves to 4-0 on the season and plays Thursday at Hollidaysburg.
“We’ve got a big challenge next week on the road against Hollidaysburg — a perennial power down there,” Hand said. “I hope we can take the confidence that we can control the ball better. We have 10 seniors ... but not many of them have varsity experience and game experience like this where these situations come up. So old hat to us is brand new to some of these girls. That’s what I told them the last full time out I took. I said ‘You’re growing up. This is a situation where you’re growing up the next minute and a half or two minutes.’ And I thought they took care of business and didn’t turn it over (towards the end). That’s what I was pleased with — how we finished the game the right way.”
Central Catholic falls to 1-2 as they’ll try to regroup on Wednesday as they host Brockway.
“We certainly manufactured enough shots, especially from point blank range, that absolutely could’ve (went in),” Hoover said. That could’ve changed the result of the game but the complexion of the game was that DuBois outexecuted and outplayed us. I think bad shooting is compounded by people taking bad shots. We have some good players that just haven’t snapped out of it and I expect us to get on track, but I didn’t expect this start to the season for sure.
“We feel like every game on our schedule is winnable. Obviously in the (Karns City Tip-Off) tournament against (last year’s defending Class 2A state champion) Neshannock, that was a tough game to win. But I think we can honestly look at our schedule in front of us and there’s a lot of good teams on there. If we don’t start figuring it out, we’re going to be on a large losing streak so the kids are going to have to dig down and we’re going to have to figure this out as a staff.”
DuBOIS 33,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 23
Score by Quarters
DCC 5 6 3 9 — 23
DuBois 10 8 8 7 — 33
DuBois Central Catholic—23
Faith Jacob 3 2-2 8, Kayley Risser 0 2-6 2, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Marina Hanes 1 1-2 3, Lexi Berta 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 1 2-4 4, Hope Jacob 1 0-0 2, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-14 23.
DuBois—33
Kamryn Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Madison Rusnica 3 3-7 10, Bree Weible 1 1-4 3, Alexas Pfeufer 3 2-2 10, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Abbie McCoy 2 0-0 4, Maddy Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-13 33.
Three-pointers: DCC 0, DuBois 3 (Pfeufer 2, Rusnica).