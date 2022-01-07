DuBois bests Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team picked up a 52-49 road victory over Huntingdon Friday evening.
The duo of Joey Foradora and Chooch Husted had 18 points each while Ryan Kovalyak added 10.
DuBois and Huntingdon were tied at 38-38 entering the fourth quarter as the Beavers outscored the Bearcats 14-11 in the final frame.
Alec Cooper led the Bearcats with 17 points as Josh Bryson and Jack Roster had 14 each.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday as they travel to St. Marys.
DuBOIS 52, HUNTINGDON 49
Score by Quarters
DuBois 16 14 8 14 — 52
Huntingdon 12 17 9 11 — 49
DuBois—52
Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 3 3-4 10, Joey Foradora 6 2-3 18, Chooch Husted 7 4-6 18, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 2 1-5 6, Cam Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-18 52.
Huntingdon—49
Ryan Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Alec Cooper 7 2-2 17, Josh Bryson 5 2-2 14, Jake Rugby 1 0-0 2, Eli Ehresman 0 2-2 2, Jack Roster 5 0-0 14, Ty Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-6 49.
Three-pointers: DuBois 6 (Foradora 4, Kovalyak, Shaffer-Doan), Huntingdon 7 (Roster 4, Bryson 2, Cooper).