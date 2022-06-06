SYKESVILLE — The DuBois Rockets scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning on Sunday to topple Sykesville 10-7 in Federation League action.
Sean Sleigh had the big hit for the Rockets, doubling in two runs to break a 6-6 tie in the seventh. Sleigh had three RBIs in the game.
DuBois had eight hits in the game, while Sykesville had 10 hits.
Cory Lehman had a solo homer for the Rockets, and finished the day 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Thayne Morgan had two hits, scored twice and had an RBI. Josh Sorbera added two RBIs.
The Rockets scored five runs in the top of the third to go up 6-0 on the Senators.
Sykesville scored six runs over the next three innings to tie it.
The Senators got a homer of their own in the fifth, as Shane Price blasted a three-run shot.
Morgan Bell earned the win on the mound, throwing three innings of relief after coming in for starter T.J. Gornati. Bell gave up five runs on four hits and three walks.
Dan Stauffer pitched the final inning for the Rockets.
Nate Ferrel took the loss for the Senators, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks.
Brandon Sicheri had two hits and scored twice for Sykesville, while Will Uberti added two hits. Ryan Walker had two RBIs.
Sykesville dropped to 1-2 overall. The Senators host Rossiter tonight.
DuBois improved to 2-0 and hosts Brookville tonight.