ERIE — The DuBois Lady Beavers basketball wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Wednesday night at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie as the Lady Beavers fell in a District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional to District 10 champion Cathedral Prep, 80-17.
Madison Rusnica led DuBois with five points as it was the final game played for Rusnica and eight other seniors — Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Alexas Pfeufer, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddie Orzechowski, Teegan Runyon and Rylee Werner.
DuBois finished up with a 13-10 record.