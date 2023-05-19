DuBOIS — DuBois Feeds Store, located at 605 W. DuBois Ave., has served the community since 1992 as a family-owned business operated by the Riddle family. In 2022, ownership was transferred to Fran McAninch.
“At DuBois Feeds, we have committed ourselves to carrying on the tradition of providing the highest standards of quality, safe sourcing all of our products from trusted suppliers.,” according to Fran McAninch, owner. “As a family-owned and operated business that has served the DuBois area for over 30 years, we are proud to continue to provide our customers the quality they deserve and to source locally whenever possible.”
The DuBois Feeds team will be holding their grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. They will provide complimentary hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks with food being served on site by Boy Scout Troop 36, there will be a live radio remote and door prizes provided by DuBois Feeds and their vendors as well as special giveaways for everyone who stops by.
“We wanted to thank our customers and the community in the DuBois area for their continued support by offering the best deals possible during our celebration. We are looking forward to seeing everyone,” stated McAninch.