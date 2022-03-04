HYDE — DuBois’ Joda Fenstermacher came from behind in a thrilling 200 free at the District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships Friday to give the Beavers their only first-place finish on Day 1 at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium.
Clearfield leads the team race 181-150 over second-place Brookville, despite the Raiders winning four of the six events.
The host Lady Bison also hold a slim edge over Brookville 173-152 in the girls team race as Clearfield’s Danielle Cline picked up wins in the 200 IM and 100 fly. The Lady Raider 200 free relay team of Madeline Golier, Maya Wilshire, Ella Fiscus and Sadie Shofestall earned a scintillating victory over St. Marys for the Brookville girls’ only title Friday.
Fenstermacher won in dramatic fashion, after trailing Clearfield’s Nick Vaow from the start. Vaow took it out fast and led until almost the very end when Fenstermacher was able to catch him and touch .13 seconds before.
The second-seeded Fenstermacher beat his seed time by just over two seconds. Clearfield’s Hunter Cline was third, just .18 seconds back, while Brookville’s Calvin Doolittle, the top seed, was fourth, but only .75 behind the leader.
“I always knew it was going to be tight,” Fenstermacher said. “We had three people within a second of each other (seed times). “You just have to go out there and give it your all.”
Fenstermacher is also the top seed in today’s 100 backstroke.
“I’m looking forward to that and we’re looking forward to the 400 free relay as a team,” Fenstermacher said.
While Doolittle came up a little short in the 100 fly, the Raider senior still had a banner day, picking up a win in the 100 fly and swimming on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays.
He teamed with Patrick Young, Bay Harper and Brody Barto in both relays.
The 200 medley beat Clearfield’s foursome by 2.23 seconds, while the 200 free came right down to the wire before Young touched .84 before Bison Leif Hoffman.
Doolittle won the 100 fly in 54.75, which was nearly two seconds faster than Clearfield’s Connor Morgan.
Hoffman rounded out the winners on the boys side with a 10-second difference in his 200 IM victory over Morgan.
Cline, the top seed in both her events, won the 200 IM by a comfortable margin over Brookville’s Madeline Golier (2:19.42-2:23.14), taking the lead in the third leg (breast stroke) and pouring it on in the final leg (free). Her fly victory was much closer, but she was able to hold off Brookville’s Ella Fiscus (1:03.09-1:03.95). Cline smashed both her top seed times on the way to the victory.
The St. Marys medley relay team of Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci and Tami Geci won the opening event with a time of 1:56.82, easily beating second-place Brookville.
Union’s Evelyn Bliss (2:00.42) won the 200 free, while Moniteau’s Katie Reott (24.54) touched just before Brookville’s Sadie Shofestall (25.05) in the 50 free.
Action resumes today with diving set to begin at 9 a.m., while the swimming session starts at 2 p.m. and will feature the 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast and 400 free relay.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 181. 2. Brookville, B, 150.3. DuBois, D, 130. 4. Bradford, BR, 62.5. St. Marys, SM, 50. 6. DuBois Central Catholic, DCC, 9.
200 Medley Relay: 1 Brookville (Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto), 1:41.23.
200 Free: 1. Joda Fenstermacher, B, 1:51.10.2. Nick Vaow, C. 3. Hunter Cline, C.
200 IM: 1.Leif Hoffman, C, 2:00.14.2. Connor Morgan, C. 3. Christian Roemer, D.
50 Free: 1 Young, B, 22.33. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Derrick Mikesell, C.
100 Fly: 1.Doolittle, B, 54.75. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Kolton Gwizdale, D.
200 Free Relay: 1 Brookville (Barto, Harper, Doolittle, Young), 1:29.13.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 173. 2. Brookville, B, 152. 3. St. Marys, SM, 125. 4. Bradford, BR, 81. 5 (tie) Union, U, 16 and Moniteau, M, 16. 7. Brockway, BY, 13. 8. Keystone, K, 2.
200 Medley Relay: 1.St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison geci, Tami Geci), 1:56.82. 2.
200 Free: 1.Evelyn Bliss, U, 2:00.42. 2. Beth Struble, C. 3. Maya Wilshire, B.
200 IM: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 2:19.42. 2. Madeline Golier, B. 3. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR.
50 Free: 1. Katie Reott, M, 24.54. 2. Sadie Shofestall, B. 3. Bailey Franci, BY.
100 Fly: 1. Cline, 1:03.09.2. Ella Fiscus, B. 3. Allison Geci, SM.
200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Golier, Wilshire, Fiscus, Shofestall), 1:43.62..