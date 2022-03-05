HYDE — DuBois' Joda Fenstermacher added to his gold medal collection, while Brookville had a weekend to remember at the District 9 Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships Friday and Saturday at the Robert L. Shearer Natatorium at Clearfield High School.
Fenstermacher, who came out on top in a thrilling 200 free on Friday, put together another masterful swim in the 100 back on Saturday, taking first in a time of 56.98, which was a full four seconds faster than runner-up Steven Williams (Bradford). Fenstermacher shaved nearly two seconds off his seed time.
"Joda swam really well in the 200 freestyle and his 100 back stroke," DuBois head coach Michael Gressler. "The 200 free was a really tight swim. You had four guys all within a second of each other, so that was a really great race to watch and Joda was able to get his hand on the wall first.
"In the back stroke we've been working a lot on trying to pick up his arm speed and to really attack his turns, and he did that. He dropped quite a bit of time in breaking the 57 barrier."
Fenstermacher nearly added another medal in the 400 free relay, but he and teammates Jaedon Yarus, AC Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala fell just short, coming up a little over two seconds behind Clearfield.
"We were always coming into the meet with the mindset that we were doing the 200 and 400 relays with those boys, and they went after it," Gressler said. "Once we saw who was in other relays on Day 1 we knew that we had a shot.
"Those guys went after it as hard as they could and each one of them posted their best time. You can't ask for anything more from them. That was a really great race, and I'm proud of them."
DuBois (248) finished third in the team standings behind champion Clearfield (330) and second-place Brookville (256)
"This was a really good meet for the boys," Gressler said. "We had numerous lifetime bests. They really went after it. Our new guys dropped a ton of time in their races.
"So it was really successful for our new guys, and our veterans showing up. Those guys have been fantastic all season long. I have five seniors (Deemer, Mitchell Drahushak, Gwizdala, Christian Roemer and Yarus) who are going to be moving on and each one of them came and performed really well this weekend."
The Brookville boys got first-place swims from Bay Harper and Patrick Young on Saturday to go with two relays wins as well as another Young victory and a Calvin Doolittle (100 fly) triumph on Friday, but it wasn't quite enough to take down the Bison.
The Lady Raiders were even closer, scoring 300 team points, but falling 18 short of Clearfield, which won just two swimming events but had enough depth to take the team title.
"It's bittersweet," Brookville head coach Ray Doolittle said. "We definitely came in with our eyes on a district title. That became a goal throughout the season. But individually the kids did extremely well. We had some good swims, we had some great swims. We just needed a few more great swims to be able to pull it off.
"But the kids did everything we asked of them, so that's a coach's dream right there."
Harper won the 100 breast in dominant fashion, beating Roemer to the wall by almost seven seconds (1:02.57-1:09.46).
Young took the 100 free (49.08) by less than a second over Bison Nick Vaow after taking the 50 free in a sizzling time of 22.33 on Friday.
Harper and Young joined Brody Barto and Doolittle in winning both the 200 medley and 200 free relays on Friday.
The Lady Raiders were just as impressive.
Madeline Golier and Sadie Shofestall led the charge on Saturday, each winning an individual event, while making up one-half of the victorious 400 free relay along with Maya Wilshire and Erika Doolittle.
Golier won a nip-and-tuck 100 back over St. Marys' Sarah Krise, just beating out the Lady Dutch junior at the wall, 1:03.54-1:03.81.
Shofestall opened Saturday's session with a win in the 100 free, swimming a 56.92 to beat Clearfield's Jaylin Wood by nearly two seconds.
The 400 free relay team then held off the Lady Bison by a little less than two seconds in the final event of the day.
The Brookville girls won a total of four events, while the boys claimed six. All district champs get automatic bids to the PIAA meet.
"That's very impressive," Coach Doolittle said. "They're a wonderful group of kids. And it's great to be able to see them moving on. I think pretty much everyone that's moving on will have Y(MCA) districts next week and then high school states the following week and Y states after that. So these kids have a lot of swimming left in them this year.
"It's great to have to get that many hotel rooms and plan for that big of a vehicle. That's not something that Brookville has seen in quite a while. It's awesome."
Other winners on Saturday were Clearfield's Leif Hoffman (500 free), Union's Evelyn Bliss (500 free) and Moniteau's Katie Reott (100 breast). Clearfield's Keegan MacDonald and Dehlia Elbe swept the diving event.
The PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships will be held March 18-19 at Bucknell University.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 330. 2. Brookville, B, 256. 3. DuBois, D, 248. 4. St. Marys, SM, 106. 5.Bradford, BR, 99. 6. Moniteau, M, 24. 7. DuBois Central Catholic, DCC, 18.
200 Medley Relay: 1 Brookville (Patrick Young, Bay Harper, Calvin Doolittle, Brody Barto), 1:41.23. 200 Free: 1. Joda Fenstermacher, B, 1:51.10.2. Nick Vaow, C. 3. Hunter Cline, C. 200 IM: 1.Leif Hoffman, C, 2:00.14.2. Connor Morgan, C. 3. Christian Roemer, D. 50 Free: 1 Young, B, 22.33. 2. Jaedon Yarus, D. 3. Derrick Mikesell, C. 100 Fly: 1.Doolittle, B, 54.75. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Kolton Gwizdale, D. 200 Free Relay: 1 Brookville (Barto, Harper, Doolittle, Young), 1:29.13. Diving: 1. Keegan MacDonald, C, 380.95. 2. Nick Unch, C, 326.40. 100 Free: Young, B, 49.08. 2. Vaow, C. 3. Barto, B. 500 Free: 1. Hoffman, C, 4:48.35. 2. Cline, C. 3. Mason Birckbichler, M. 100 Back: 1. Fenstermacher, D, 56.98. 2. Steven Williams, BR. 3. Birckbichler, M. 100 Breast: Harper, B, 1:02.57. 2. Roemer, D. 3. Tyler Olson, C. 400 Free Relay: Clearfield (Morgan, Cline, Olson, Mikesell), 3:27.01.
Girls
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 318. 2. Brookville, B, 300. 3. St. Marys, SM, 231. 4. Bradford, BR, 162. 5 (tie) Union, U, 32 and Moniteau, M, 32. 7. Brockway, BY, 28. 8. Keystone, K, 3.
200 Medley Relay: 1.St. Marys (Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci, Tami Geci), 1:56.82. 2. 200 Free: 1.Evelyn Bliss, U, 2:00.42. 2. Beth Struble, C. 3. Maya Wilshire, B. 200 IM: 1. Danielle Cline, C, 2:19.42. 2. Madeline Golier, B. 3. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR. 50 Free: 1. Katie Reott, M, 24.54. 2. Sadie Shofestall, B. 3. Bailey Franci, BY. 100 Fly: 1. Cline, 1:03.09.2. Ella Fiscus, B. 3. Allison Geci, SM. 200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Golier, Wilshire, Fiscus, Shofestall), 1:43.62. Diving: Dehlia Elbe, C, 366.55. 2. Lauren Mosier, SM. 3. Lilliana McKay, SM. 100 Free: Shofestall, B, 56.92. 2. Jaylin Wood, B. 3. Pistner, SM. 500 Free: Bliss, U, 5:31.56. 2. Riley Vaow, C. 3. Struble, C. 100 Back: Golier, B, 1:03.54. 2. Krise, SM. 3. Mallory Whitlow, B. 100 Breast: Reott, M, 1:08.06. 2. Franci, BY. 3. Gracey-Dalton, BR. 400 Free Relay: Brookville (Golier, Wilshire, Erika Doolittle, Shofestall), 3:50.51.