DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers golf team hosted Brockway, Brookville, Curwensville, Punxsutawney and Ridgway in between the raindrops Monday afternoon at the DuBois Country Club, with the Lady Beavers defending its home turf by going 5-0 in shooting a 227.
Alexas Pfeufer was the medalist of the day, leading the Lady Beavers with a 44. Rounding out the scorers for DuBois were Jordan Watt firing a 57 — which was tied for fourth overall on the day — Alma Blakeslee’s 59 and Ashtyn Buzard’s 67. Chase Sacks shot a 62 and Sydney Graham had a 63 for DuBois but were not officially scored.
Punxsutawney had the second best score of the day, shooting a 240. Katherine Crago had the third best individual score with a 52, followed by a 60 from Olivia Burkett, a 63 from Calleigh Smelko and a 65 from Cam Hall.
Brockway shot the third best score on the day with a 251. The Lady Rovers were led by Bailey Franci’s 57. Also contributing were Aliyah Witherite with a 63, Julia Warner with a 65 and Sarah Huegler with a 66.
Brookville was fourth with a 272 and was led by Audrey Barrett’s 61.
Curwensville and Ridgway also competed but did not have enough players for a team score. Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz shot a 50 — good enough for second on the day — while Ridgway’s Delaney Steis was the team’s lone competitor with a 72.
DuBois—227
Alexas Pfeufer 44, Jordan Watt 57, Alma Blakeslee 59, Ashtyn Buzard 67. Others: Chase Sacks 62, Sydney Graham 63, Sophia Riley 69, Sam Passmore 69, Grace Crawford 72.
Punxsutawney—240
Katherine Crago 52, Olivia Burkett 60, Calleigh Smelko 63, Cam Hall 65. Others: Kendall Cruser 67, Dannika Brocious 68, Caydence Zampini 69.
Brockway—251
Bailey Franci 57, Aliyah Witherite 63, Julia Werner 65, Sarah Huegler 66. Others: Alexis Laubacker 69, Kairys Martini 70.
Brookville—272
Audrey Barrett 61, Natalie Himes 65, Rialley Kalgren 72, Emma Wallace 74.
Curwensville—N/A
Skylar Pentz 50, Maya Richards 69.
Ridgway—N/A
Delaney Steis 72.