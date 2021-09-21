DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team finished off an undefeated regular season Tuesday with a 164-200 victory against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBois (11-0) had five of its six golfers shoot 42 or better as the Beavers closed out the regular season on a high note.
Gavin Kaschalk fired a 39 to capture medalist honors. Teamamte Tyson Kennis shot a 41, while Brock Smith and Cody Jaconski each came in with 42s. Landon Gustafson also carded a 42, but his score didn’t count towards the team total on the day.
Tristan Sedor shot a 45 to lead DCC. Trenton Miller had a 50, while Nick Colbey (52) and Peyton Suplizio (53) rounded out the Cardinals’ scoring.
DuBois is now off until the District 8/9 Class 3A Championships which get underway Monday at Pennhills Club in Bradford.
Central Catholic still has a match left today at Curwensville.
DuBois—164
Gavin Kaschalk 39, Brock Smith 42, Cody Jaconski 42, Tyson Kennis 41. Others: Landon Gustafson 42, Daniel Chichava 54.
DuBois Central Catholic—200
Tristan Sedor 45, Nick Colbey 52, Trenton Miller 50, Peyton Suplizio 53. Others: Jack Roy 66.
In other boys golf action Tuesday:
Brockway 198,
Brookville 207
BROCKPORT — The Brockway boys golf team upended Brookville, 198-207, Tuesday afternoon at Brockway Golf Course.
Rover No. 1 Dylen Coder took home medalist honors with a 45, while teammate Weston Pisarchick also broke 50 with a 48. Daniel Shugarts had a 51, while Troy Johnson closed out the Brockway scoring with a 54.
Brookville got 49s from Killian Radel and Ian Pete, while Oweb Caylor posted a 51. Logan Girt rounded out the scoring with a 58.
Brockway closes out its regular season Thursday at home against Curwensville, while Brookville is scheduled to host Punxsutawney today.
Brockway—198
Dylen Coder 45, Daniel Shugarts 51, Weston Pisarchick 48, Troy Johnson 54. Others: Parker Pisarchick 62, Chad Young 61.
Brookville—207
Killian Radel 49, Ian Pete 49, Owen Caylor 51, Logan Girt 58. Others: Kolton Lyons 67, Patrick Diedrich 64.