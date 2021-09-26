DuBOIS — Week 4 of the high school football season saw two of the three undefeated teams left in the Tri-County Area suffer their first loss of the season.
And one of those losses, by Ridgway at DuBois, was the direct result of the headline performance of the week by the Beavers defense, which played inspired football in front of a raucous Homecoming crowd.
Ridgway entered the game averaging 41.0 points and 352 yards per game (229.3 on the ground) in winning its firs four games. However, DuBois — which hasn’t exactly been known for its defense in recent years — dominated the game in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
As a result, DuBois held the Elkers’ high-powered ground attack to just 14 yards on 15 carries and 140 yards overall in a 21-6 victory. Ridgway’s only points came on a 55-yard touchdown catch by Wil Howard on the opening drive — a possession that featured 75 of those 140 yards.
On the other side, DuBois ran for 182 yards on 47 carries. Austin Mitchell scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, while Cam-Ron Hays tossed TD passes of 29 and 5 yards to Derraick Burkett — one in each half.
The victory was DuBois’ first against a team at least four games over .500 since the 2016 season, which happened to be Frank Varischetti’s last year on the sideline for the Beavers before the school board decided not to retain him as coach.
The Beavers, who went 6-5 that year, won a wild 42-35 shootout at then undefeated Newport (8-0) late in the season. The win made DuBois 6-3 before it lost its final two games that season, while Newport finished 9-2. The Beavers also beat Clearfield in the opening game in 2016, with the Bison eventually putting together a 10-2 campaign.
In other games featuring area teams who were undefeated entering Friday night, Clearfield won in a rout at Bellefonte, 48-0, to move to 5-0, while Brookville suffered its first setback in a lopsided 41-7 home loss to Karns City.
Karson Kline fueled the Bison’s victory with six catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
The closest game on the night was between St. Marys and Central Clarion, as the Flying Dutchmen held off a late charge by Central Clarion to take a 42-39 victory. That contest saw Logan Mosier get three touchdown — one each via a kickoff, an interception and a 70-yard reception — and quarterback Christian Coudriet threw for two scores.
After getting to 3-1 on the year, the Curwensville Golden Tide fell to Northern Bedford County 41-20 after trailing the Panthers 34-0 at the half.
Quarterback Dan McGarry had 319 yards passing in the loss. Racking up over 100 yards receiving were Jake Mullins hauling in five receptions for 105 yards and Ty Terry and his eight grabs for 101 yards — each of which also got a touchdown.
In other routes, Redbank Valley beat Brockway 51-0. That game was actually scoreless through the middle of the second quarter before the Bulldogs broke things open and scored 36 points — 28 of which were in a span of 1:49.
Quarterback Bryson Bain was 12-of-15 for 134 yards and three touchdowns for Redbank Valley, while Ray Shreckengost scored a rushing TD and a fumble recovery.
Elk County Catholic then fell to Union A/C Valley 41-0. That game was called at halftime as the Crusaders reportedly had 12 healthy players after a handful of injuries in the first half.
Kane also shut out Punxsutawney 29-0 as the Wolves scored 10 points from its defense — an interception and two safeties.
Here is a look at all of the final statistics/box scores available from Friday night:
DuBOIS 21,
RIDGWAY 6
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 6 0 0 0 — 6
DuBois 7 7 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
R—Wil Howard 55 pass from Cameron Larkin (run failed), 8:56.
D—Derraick Burkett 29 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Charlie Harman kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
D—Austin Mitchell 6 run (Charlie Harman kick), 7:38.
Third Quarter
D—Derraick Burkett 5 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Charlie Harman kick), 11:01.
R D
First downs 5 16
Rushes-yards 15-14 47-182
Comp-Att-Int 10-17-1 9-10-0
Passing Yards 126 263
Total Plays-Yards 32-140 57-263
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0
Punts 6-34.3 4-26.8
Penalties-Yards 9-71 5-52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ridgway—Eric Salberg 5-21, Camron Marciniak 3-(-3), Dom Allegretto 4-(-1), Cameron Larkin 3-(-3).
DuBois—Austin Mitchell 10-43, Braxton Adams 11-26, Austin Henery 9-43, Cam-Ron Hays 4-30, Dalton Yale 7-31, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-17, Erich Benjamin 2-(-4) Team 2-(-4).
PASSING
Ridgway—Cameron Larkin 9 of 16, 119 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Dom Allegretto 1 of 1, 7 yards.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 8 of 9, 70 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.; Austin Mitchell 1 of 1, 11 yards.
RECEIVING
Ridgway—Wil Howard 3-57, Dom Allegretto 2-6, Camron Marciniak 3-27, Eric Salberg 2-36.
DuBois—Derraick Burkett 5-72, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-11, Cadin Delaney 1-2, Braxton Adams 1-(-2), Erich Benjamin 1-(-2).
INTERCEPTIONS
Ridgway—None.
DuBois—Derraick Burkett.
CLEARFIELD 48
BELLEFONTE 0
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 14 20 14 0 — 48
Bellefonte 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
CL—Mark McGonigal 3 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 7:16.
CL—Karson Kline pass from Oliver Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 0:34.
Second Quarter
CL—McGonigal 25 run, (Sidorick kick), 7:51.
CL—Kline 40 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 0:41.
CL—Brady Collins 40 Interception return, (kick failed(, 0:17.
Third Quarter
CL—Nate Natoli 57 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 0:41
CL—Kline 49 pass from Will Domico, (Sidorick kick), 4:46.
C B
First downs 15 5
Rushes-yards 26-121 29-29
Comp-Att-Int 9-17-1 5-12-1
Passing Yards 228 40
Total Plays-Yards 37-349 34-109
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 3-20 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 6-46, Carter Chamberlain 5-25, Caleb Wilt 5-17. Nate Natoli 1-11, Brady Collins 1-11, Oliver Billotte 4-8, Will Domico 3-3.
Bellefonte—Nolan Weaver 6-27, Grayson Alterio 4-4, Trevor Johnson 4-0, Nicholas Way 15-(-2).
PASSING
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 8-of-14, 129 yds., 3 TD, Will Domico 1-of-3, 49 yds., 1 TD
Bellefonte—Nicholas Way 2-of-5, 30 yds., Trevor Johnson 2-of-7, 10 yds.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Karson Kline 6-148, Nate Natoli 2-21, Carter Freeland 1-9.
Bellefonte—Nolan Weaver 2-11, Dominic Capparelle 2-10, Cole Crissman 1-19.
NORTHERN BEDFORD 41
CURWENSVILLE 20
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 0 0 7 13 — 20
No. Bedford 28 6 0 7 — 41
First Quarter
NB—Brown 2 run, (Yeatts kick), 7:07.
NB—Keller 2 run, (Yeatts kick), 6:34.
NB—Brown 7 run, (Yeatts kick), 4:09.
NB—Baker 22 pass from Bowers, (Yeatts kick), 1:22.
Second Quarter
NB—B. Snider 1 run, (kick failed), 7:19.
Third Quarter
C—Terry 20 pass from McGarry, (Mullins kick), 3:09.
Fourth Quarter
NB—Keller 3 run, (Yeatts kick), 10:47.
C—Mullins 80 pass from McGarry, (Mullins kick), 10:22.
C—Butler 10 pass from McGarry, (kick failed), 6:06.
C NB
First downs 15 22
Rushes-yards 10-34 48-250
Comp-Att-Int 25-48-1 7-14-0
Passing Yards 319 107
Total Plays-Yards 59-353 62-357
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-1
Punts 5-17.4 3-47.0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 8-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Butler 5-30, McGarry 5-4.
Northern Bedford—Keller 13-83, E. Snider 5-53, M. Detterline 8-38, Johnson 7-37, A. Detterline 1-3, Baker 1-1, B. Snider 1-1, Team 2-(-2), Bowers 2-(-6).
PASSING
Curwensville—McGarry 25-of-48, 319 yds., 3 TD, 1 Int.
Northern Bedford—E. Snider 6-of-13, 85 yds., Bowers 1-of-1, 22 yds.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Terry 8-101, Butler 8-74, Mullins 5-105, Irwin 2-27, Freyer 2-12.
Northern Bedford—Bowers 2-35, B. Snider 2-29, Baker 1-22, Johnson 1-12, Keller 1-9.
KANE 29,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kane 8 9 6 6 — 29
First Quarter
K—Safety (Punxsy’s Zeke Bennett tackled in end zone), 6:39.
K—Ricky Zampogna 21 run (kick blocked by Gage Bair), 5:44.
Second Quarter
K—Safety (Punxsy’s Peyton Hetrik falls in end zone on high punt snap), 2:32.
K—Landon Darr 53 pass from Harley Morris (Cole Walker kick)
Third Quarter
K—Landon Darr 26 pass from Harley Morris (two-point try failed), 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
K—Landon Darr 65 interception return (kick blocked by Gabew Rowan), 1:05.
P K
First downs 12 10
Rushes-yards 34-108 31-198
Comp-Att-Int 10-15-2 7-22-2
Passing Yards 74 137
Total Plays-Yards 49-182 55-335
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 2-0
Punts 1-35 2-64
Penalties-Yards 6-53 8-76
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Punxsy—Zeke Bennett 24-84, Noah Weaver 7-28, Seth Moore 1-1, Justin Miller 2-(-2), Gabe Kengersky 1-(-3).
Kane—Ricky Zampogna 19-123, Harley Morris 7-43, Addison Plants 5-32.
PASSING
Punxsy—Seth Moore 6 of 17, 62 yards, 0 TD, 2 Ints.; Noah Weaver 1 of 5 12 yards.
Kane—Harley Morris 10 of 16, 139 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
Punxsy—Noah Weaver 1-32, Zeke Bennett 2-20, Landon Peterson 2-16, Gabe Kengersky 1-5, Justin Miller 1-1.
Kane—Landon Darr 3-92, Shane Ackley 3-29, Chesney Bradybaugh 1-9, Ricky Zampogna 3-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
Punxsy—Justin Miller, Gabe Kengersky.
Kane—Landon Darr (2).
REDBANK VALLEY 51,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Redbank 0 36 0 15 — 51
Second Quarter
RV—Marquese Gardlock 8 pass from Bryson Bain, (Marquese Gardlock pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 5:56.
RV—Ray Shreckengost 3 run, (pass failed), 2:14.
RV—Ray Shreckengost 19 fumble, (Marquese Gardlock pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 1:55.
RV—Tate Minich 6 pass from Bryson Bain, (Aiden Ortz pass from Gunner Mangiantini), 0:49.
RV—Mason Clouse 12 pass from Bryson Bain, (pass failed), 0:25.
Fourth Quarter
RV—Kaden Neiswonger 7 pass from Cam Wagner, (Derrick Downs kick), 5:44.
RV—Drew Byers 13 run, (Mason Clouse run), 2:22.
B RV
First downs 6 16
Rushes-yards 27-(-41) 29-108
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-2 13-20-1
Passing Yards 63 141
Total Plays-Yards 42-22 49-249
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0
Punts 2-18.5 1-36
Penalties-Yards 7-55 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Carter Hickman 17-15, Carter Guaglianone 2-5, Blake Pisarcik 1-(-2), Brayden Fox 2-(-19), Team 5-(-39).
Redbank Valley—Drew Byers 6-33, Ray Shreckengost 11-28, Brenden Shreckengost 6-18, Bryson Bain 3-15, Gunner Mangiantini 2-9, Cam Wagner 1-5.
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 8-of-15, 63 yds., 0 TD, 2 INT.
Redbank Valley—Bryson Bain 12-of-15, 134 yds., 3 TD, 0 INT; Cam Wagner 1-of-1, 8 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT; Brenden Shreckengost 0-of-4, 0 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 7-57, Dylan Hanna 1-6.
Redbank Valley—Tate Minich 3-61, Mason Clouse 4-33, Marquese Gardlock 4-31, Aiden Ortz 1-9, Kaden Neiswonger 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Jalen Kosko.
Redbank Valley—Aiden Ortz, Caden Adams.
KARNS CITY 41,
BROOKVILLE 7
Score By Quarters
Karns City 0 14 7 20 — 41
Brookville 0 0 0 7— 7
Second Quarter
KC –Luke Garing 5 run (Zach Kelly kick), 11:14.
KC –Eric Booher 13 run (Kelly kick), 7:22.
Third Quarter
KC –Cooper Croyle 8 run (Kelly kick), 2:31.
Fourth Quarter
KC –Garing 14 run (Kelly kick), 9:44.
KC –Garing 5 run (kick blocked), 3:34.
B –Braiden Davis 4 run (Logan Oakes kick), 1:23.
KC –Kelly 76 kick return (Kelly kick), 1:09.
KC B
First downs 18 5
Rushes-yards 46-306 31-126
Comp-Att-Int 4-7-0 9-24-1
Passing Yards 92 202
Total Plays-Yards 53-398 55-228
Punts 0-0 3-36.7
Penalties-Yards 1-10 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Karns City: Luke Garing 16-106, Jayce Anderson 12-91, Eric Booher 6-46, Nate Garing 5-10, Cooper Croyle 4-26, Micah Rupp 1-5.
Brookville: Charlie Krug 14-52, Jackson Zimmerman 6-23, Tate Lindermuth 4-12, Braiden Davis 5-32, Gavin Baughman 2-7.
PASSING
Karns City: Eric Booher 4-for-7, 92 yards.
Brookville: Charlie Krug 9-for-24, 102 yards, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Karns City: Cooper Croyle 1-27, Micah Rupp 2-65.
Brookville: Brayden Kunselman 2-22, Jackson Zimmerman 1-11, Cooper Shall 1-10, Tate Lindermuth 2-27, Noah Peterson 2-21, Braiden Davis 1-11.
INTERCEPTIONS
Karns City: Luke Garing