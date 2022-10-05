DuBOIS — The DuBois Council #519 of the Knights Of Columbus held their October meeting on Sunday, with grand knight Pete Brown presiding.
After opening ceremonies, the roll call was read by recorder Terry Douthit.
Both Brown and Chaplain Deacon Paul Boboige praised the participation in the annual Life Chain on Sunday and asked for continued prayers.
Long-time council treasurer Bob Spicher gave the financial report, followed by the approval of funds for the Stations Of The Cross Eagle Scout project at St. Catherines Cemetery, as well as money for DuBois Central Catholic's sports programs.
Trustee Tom Shade will hold a membership drive in November at local masses. Membership in the national council is free to all new members until the spring.
Faithful Navigator Gene Grzeda gave the 4th degree report, followed by Tom Tarcson and Bernie Gabriel's pro-life report, which also urged the knights to vote next month.
The council recognized Soccer Challenge chairman Doug Reinsel for the excellent work done in the tournament over the weekend. The Regional Championships will be held soon in Erie.
The council's Football Sweepstakes tickets will be collected by next week, with many tickets still available.
The Annual Rosary in the Park will be held on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. in Heindl Field and is open to the public.
An Adoration of The Blessed Sacrament will be Oct.r 16 at St. Catherine's Church from 1-2 p.m.
The Annual Family Christmas party will take place Dec. 10 in McGivney Hall.
District Deputy dave Johnston announced the state goal of $100,000 for Special Olympics.
After closing prayers, food and fellowship took place.
The Knights will meet again on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
For inquiries on the knights, membership and activities, please call/text 814-591-9485.