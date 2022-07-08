The DuBois Little League All-Star team scored six runs in the second inning of Friday’s District 10 winner’s bracket final and cruised to an 11-1 win over St. Marys at Way Memorial Field. The game went just five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Six of DuBois’ eight hits went for extra bases with Luke Reed and Brody Knouse leading the way. Reed had two doubles and scored two runs, while Knouse smacked a solo home run and ended the game with an RBI double, knocking in Reed to finish it.
Lance Davidson got the win for DuBois, tossing four innings and allowing just an unearned run on two hits, while walking one batter and striking out six.
St. Marys struck first, scoring a run in the top of the second when Jack Breindel reached on an error, moved to third on a Dom Muccio base hit and scored when Paxon Herzing reached on a fielder’s choice.
DuBois responded with six runs in the second, sending 10 batters to the plate in the frame.
Evan Barton led off with a double before JT Hughes drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Jackson McCall knocked them both in win a double.
McCall advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Nate Witherite grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Luca Morelli and Brycen Buzard followed with consecutive walks before Reed hit a ground ball that was misplayed in the infield. Morelli scored on the error and both runners moved up a base.
Davidson then smacked a line drive that got past the second baseman and drove in two more ruins to up the DuBois advantage to 6-1.
DuBois scored two more runs in the third without the benefit of a hit.
Hughes drew a walk to start the inning and Brady Baronick followed with a base on balls of his own. Porter Price struck out, but reached base on a passed ball. Hughes got caught in a rundown during the play, but ending up scoring, but St. Marys was able to get Baronick out at second.
Price scored later in the inning on a wild pitch. A trio of St. Marys pitchers uncorked a total of 10 wild pitches in the game.
With his team leading 8-1, Knouse led off the fourth with a shot over the centerfield fence.
Ace Johnson walked after the Knouse solo blast, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error after Price had reached on a single.
DuBois put the finishing touches on the victory in the bottom of the fifth when Reed hit a towering fly ball to left that got lost in the lights and he ended up with a double. and Knouse plated him with his own double.
St. Marys threatened in the third, getting leadoff hitter Ethan Cheatle all the way to third on a single, passed ball and wild pitch. But DuBois catcher McCall made back-to-back nice plays on popups behind home plate and Davidson, who had also issued a walk in the inning, got a grounder to shortstop Buzard to get out of the jam unscathed.
Buzard tossed a scoreless fifth for DuBois. He did allow consecutive two-out singles to Landon Smith and TJ Gornati, but got the final out on a grounder to second.
With the loss, St. Marys slips into the loser’s bracket and hosts Potter/McKean Sunday in an elimination game.
The winner travels to DuBois Tuesday for the District 10 Championship. An if necessary game i scheduled for Thursday if DuBois loses.
DUBOIS 11
ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
St. Marys 010 00 — 1 4 2
DuBois 062 21 — 11 8 1
St. Marys—1
Landon Smith cf-p-lf 3010, TJ Gornati ss 3010, JJ Hanslovan 3b 2000, Jack Breindel p-cf 2100, Dom Muccio 1b 2010, Bryce Pistner 2b 1000, Jay Vollmer ph-2b 1000, Paxton Herzing c 1001, Benny Mecca ph 1000, Kai Caskey lf-p 1000, Will Chapman ph 1000, Peyton Wendel rf 1010, Ethan Cheatle ph 1000. Totals: 20-1-4-1.
DuBois—11
Brycen Buzard ss-p 2100, Luke Reed cf 4220, Lance Davidson p-ss 4012, Brody Knouse 3b 4122, Evan Burton 1b 2110, Ace Johnson ph 0100, JT Hughes rf 1200, Jackson McCall c 2112, Brady Baronick ph 0000, Nate Witherite lf 1001, Porter Price ph-lf 2110, Luca Morelli 2b 0100, Mateo Gallegos ph 0000. Totals: 22-11-8-7.
LOB—St. Marys 5, DuBois 7. 2B—Reed 2, Burton, McCall, Knouse. HR—Knouse (solo, 4th). SB—Reed.
Pitching
St. Marys: Breindel—2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Smith—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Caskey—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois: Davidson—4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Buzard—1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Davidson. Losing pitcher: Breindel.