KANE — The 2021 Northwestern PA Middle School Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Kane Area High School took place amidst plenty of cold, rainy and muddy weather. There were 19 different schools taking part among the boys and girls teams — seven of which were local schools. Clarion-Limestone took top honors for the firs and the DuBois Lady Beavers were able to place second overall with its team of seven runners.
Lady Beaver Addison Love finished fourth among the girls with a time of 13:30, earning her a spot on the podium.
“Addison came into MS Championships with a nagging muscle injury that she suffered during the first meet at Benziger Park (in St. Marys),” DuBois coach Cory Yarus said. “Adversity only fueled Addison’s fire this season and her determination earned her some hardware (Saturday). Addison is a fierce competitor and she easily proved that she can pace with older and more experienced runners. Addison has already set a goal for next season to bring home the title of middle school female champion as an eighth grader in 2022, as current Lady Beavers Julia Wirths and Morgan Roemer preceded her with this distinction in 2018 and 2019, respectively.”
Clarion-Limestone’s Adisen Jackson finished first with a time of 13:04 and Julianna Schwabenbauer finished sixth with a 13:52. Other runners for the team included Kaylee Miliron in 22nd with a 14:42, Reise Jackson finishing 25th with a 15:03 and Sydney Smith rounding out the top 40 with a 15:59.
For DuBois, Lucy Williams finished 21st with a time of 14:39 — in which the top 20 were awarded medals and Miley Geibel was 27th with a 15:15. Rounding out the top 5 runners for the Lady Beavers was Isabella Hanley in 37th with a 15:50 and Sophia Sconzo finishing 39th with a 15:58.
“The remaining roster of MS Lady Beavers pushed through the pack to hold valuable scoring and blocking positions,” Yarus said. “Finishing times can be influenced by so many factors, like weather and course conditions. MS Championships was the first real taste of inclement weather that affected terrain. The girls had to really push off the starting grid as the opening 70 yards was slick mud. We have worked so hard on nailing the opening burst so that runners can focus on their pace rather than fighting for positions.
“The girls did some tough work to establish great opening positions. Finishing the season with all runners posting under 8:30 splits just shows how they have put in the work. The girls came into Kane with the attitude of just leaving it all out on the course and they certainly delivered an impressive performance. Coach Lindi Beers and I are so proud of these young ladies for enduring a tough training season and really challenging themselves to become competitive distance runners. It is sad to see the season already come to a close. DuBois represented with several new student-athletes during the 2021 season. I am hopeful that we can build on this season’s success by retaining these runners, while welcoming in some new talent in the 2022 season.”
For the girls, Punxsutawney finished seventh overall in the team score with Breeana Bergreen being its top runner in 19th with a 14:27.
While not having enough for a team score, DuBois Central Catholic and St. Marys also had those competing, with DCC having two girls in Addison Smith and Elle Osterman and St. Marys having one in Madelyn Nedimyer.
“Madelyn did a great job of representing her school with a strong run through the mud,” St. Marys coach Stan Foster said of Nedimyer’s time of 18:53.
For the boys, Clarion-Limestone, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys placed in the team scores, with runners also coming out of DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Punxsutawney and Ridgway.
Clarion finished first overall and Hayden Weber finished first individually with a time of 11:47. Clarion-Limestone finished third, ECC fifth and St. Marys eighth.
Elk County Catholic’s Kurt Wolfe was the top local boys runner in fifth with a 12:15. Ridgway’s Gino Sasilio was ninth with a 12:30, C-L’s Nate Standfest was 11th with a 12:41 and Ridgway’s Aiden Magnusson was 12th with a 12:43.
Others in the top 20 include ECC’s Andrew Mawn in 14th with a 12:44, Punxsy’s Adin Bish in 15th with a 12:44, Crusader Jace Meyer in 16th with a 12:49, Punxsy’s Chris Setree in 17th with a 12:49 and DCC’s Trent LaBenne in 20th with a 12:51.
St. Marys’ Clay Solada led the team in 28th with a 13:33 while DuBois’ lone runner in Connor Thompson was 50th with a 15:14.
“All runners posted great times for their final race,” Foster said of his team. “It gave me great pleasure seeing the middle school finish out the season so strong. Coach Henry did a fabulous job this year and I can’t wait to have all the eighth graders next year on the high school team.”
DuBois girls finished its season at 14-1, with its only loss coming against Hollidaysburg on Sept. 30.