DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army Capt. Andrew Spooner announced on Thursday that they have met their Red Kettle Campaign goal of $40,000.
Spooner thanked the community for all of their support during the campaign, which began on Nov. 19.
The total amount raised during the campaign was $42,979.92, said Spooner.
“We are excited that we will be receiving the $25,000 matching grant from Mr. (Dave) Stern as well,” said Spooner.
Every donation made to the Red Kettle Campaign in DuBois between Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 was matched by Paris Uniform Services, up to $25,000. The Red Kettle Campaign will help the nonprofit continue to serve families and individuals in and around DuBois, beyond the most difficult situations.
“We are extremely grateful for the continued support that we have seen from the DuBois community,” said Spooner. “This year we were able to help 151 families with Christmas assistance which was increase of 23 families from last year.”
Spooner said the local Salvation Army continues to see the need increasing in this community.
“We also continue to see the support come in to meet basic human needs here in DuBois,” said Spooner.
People can still donate to the local virtual Red Kettle through the end of the year, https://salarmy.us/DuBoisKettle.
“Every donation received will stay in the community and allow The Salvation Army to continue to provide critical social services and support to our neighbors in need,” said Spooner.
The DuBois Salvation Army covers DuBois, Falls Creek, Luthersburg, Penfield, Rockton and Troutville.
For more information about the campaign or The Salvation Army, contact Spooner at 814-371-5320.