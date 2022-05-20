DuBois falls to Williamsport
DuBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beaver softball finished up its regular season Friday with a 15-6 loss at home to Williamsport.
In the loss, Sarah Henninger was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Gabby Gulvas was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
DuBois was trailing 9-6 heading into the top of the seventh before the Lady Millionaires tacked on six more runs to put the game away.
DuBois (13-4) will head to the playoffs and will play Obama Academy in a District 5/8/9 subregional on Monday at 3 p.m. at Mellon Park in Pittsburgh.
WILLIAMSPORT 15,
DuBOIS 6
Score by Innings
Willpo 121 050 6 — 15
DuBois 111 102 0 — 6
Williamsport—15
A. Blair ss 4411, M. Kelley rf 3212, Ab. Robertson cf 4022, A. Charlson 1b 3111, K. McAnally dp 4122, L. Waldman p 2111, Am. Robertson 3b 2001, M. Detrick lf 3100, N. Bolton 2b 1201, A. Mohan c (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-15-9-11.
DuBois—6
Sarah Henninger ss 3231, Gabby Gulvas rf 3013, Sam Monella cr 0000, Lauren Walker 1b 4010, Morgan Pasternak cf 4110, Allie Snyder p 3000, Dory Morgan ph 1000, Bella Gregory 3b 4000, Alexas Pfeufer c 3110, Haley Reed cr 0000, Teegan Runyon dp-p 3110, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2100, Brooke Chewning lf (flex) 0000, Emma Delp p 0000. Totals: 30-6-8-4.
Errors: Willpo 2, DuBois 1. 2B: McAnally 2, Detrick; Henninger. 3B: Blair; Pasternak, Henninger. SF: Gulvas. SAC: Waldman.
Pitching
Williamsport: L. Waldman-7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Emma Delp-4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 3 SO; Teegan Runyon-1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Waldman. Losing pitcher: Delp.