DUBOIS — The DuBois Lady Beavers’ tennis team picked up its first win of the season Monday with a 6-1 victory over Johnsonburg.
“Players Grace Askey, Maddie Brantley and Kara Miller really had a great showing today,” DuBois coach Joshua Reed said.
DuBois took all singles matchups — which were played to just one set. The No. 1 matchup saw Grace Askey beat Kendal Mehalko 8-3.
“Grace and Kendal had many exciting rallies,” Reed said.
DuBois’ Cassie Lanzoni beat Maria Catalano 8-3, Jessica Hnat beat Olivia Barker 8-3 and Laken Lashinski capped off the singles sweep, taking down Alayna Notarianni 8-0.
For doubles, Johnsonburg’s lone victory on the day came in the first matchup, as Mehalko and Catalano beat Bri Quiariere and Jade Suhan 8-0. But for the final two matchups, DuBois took over as Maddie Brantley and Kara Miller beat Barker and Mariah Kennedy 8-4 and the duo of Liz Coleman and Lauren Kennedy beat Aliza Jackson and Ruby Miller in a hard-fought 9-7 contest.
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois hosts Bradford and Johnsonburg travels to Brockway.
DuBOIS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Kendal Mehalko, 8-3.
2. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Maria Catalano, 8-3.
3. Jessica Hnat (D) def. Olivia Barker, 8-3.
4. Laken Lashinski (D) def. Alayna Notarianni, 8-0.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Catalano (J) def. Bri Quiariere/Jade Suhan, 8-0.
2. Maddie Brantley/Kara Miller (D) def. Barker/Mariah Kennedy, 8-4.
3. Liz Coleman/Lauren Kennedy (D) def. Aliza Jackson/Ruby Miller, 9-7.
In other girls tennis action Monday:
St. Marys 7,
Brockway 0
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch tennis team swept the Brockway Lady Rovers 7-0 Monday.
In singles matchups, Lady Dutch Davan Lion defeated Selena Buttery 6-0, 6-3, Emma Gavazzi beat Taylor Rhed 6-2, 6-2, Rachel Fleming defeated Hannah Zicolotto 6-2, 6-1 and Mya Klaiber completed the singles sweep with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Maci Dixon.
In doubles, Lion and Maddy Whitman won a hard-fought battle with Buttery and Rhed 8-6. For the second matchup, the Lady Dutch duo of June Chen and Caitlyn Blessel won over Zicolotto and Dixon 8-4.
In the final matchup, St. Marys’ Emily Ritter and Andrea Adamski beat Leah Trunzo and Emma Miller by an 8-3 final, giving St. Marys the 7-0 overall victory.
St. Marys travels to Punxsutawney today and Brockway also plays today, as they host Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-3.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Hannah Zicolotto, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Maci Dixon, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lion/Maddy Whitman (SM) def. Buttery/Rhed, 8-6.
2. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel (SM) def. Zicolotto/Dixon, 8-4.
3. Emily Ritter/Andrea Adamski (SM) def. Leah Trunzo/Emma Miller, 8-3.