DuBOIS — After seeing its first match last week postponed because of weather, the Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League kicked off its season with a match at the Treasure Lake Gold Course on Monday, and host DuBois swept the event to open the season a perfect 5-0.
All six teams had a full lineup (minimum four players) for the season opener, with the Lady Beavers posting the top team score of 211. Punxsutawney had the best score with a 227 and was followed by Curwensville (261), Brookeville (268), Brockway (270) and Ridgway (280).
DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer carded a 44 to earn medalist honors on the day. Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz also shot in the 40s with a 49, while Lady Beaver Isabella Geist-Salone and Punxsy’s Maeve Hanley each shot 50s. Rounding out the Top 5 individual scores was Punxsy’s Kiersten Riley with a 51.
The Lady Beavers also got a 57 from Sophia Seduski to help in the team victory, while Jordan Watt and Sarah Henninger each finished with 60s.
Katherine Crago joined Lady Chuck teammates Hanley and Riley in the 50s with a 59, while Neveah Parente shot a 67 to round out Punxsy’s scoring.
Pentz was the Lady Tide’s lone golfer to break 60, as Izzy Stephens had the team’s next best score with a 69, while Audrey Barrett (59) and Karlee Stiver (67) led Brookville on the day.
The duo of Julia Werner and Bailey Franci shot 66s to lead Brockway, while teammate Anna Brubaker wasn’t far behind them with a 68.
Kaitlyn Amacher led Ridgway with a 64,
The league is back in action today at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, which is the home for Curwensville.
DuBOIS –211
Alexas Pfeufer 44, Isabella Geist-Salone 50, Sophia Seduski 57, Jordan Watt 60. Others: Sarah Henninger 60.
PUNXSUTAWNEY –227
Maeve Hanley 50, Kiersten Riley 51, Katherine Crago 59, Neveah Parente 67.
CURWENSVILLE –216
Skylar Pentz 49, Izzy Stephens 69, Megan McCracken 71, Abi Elensky 72.
BROOKVILLE –268
Audrey Barrett 59, Karlee Stiver 67, Lindsey Clinger 71, Maeve Jordan 71.
BROCKWAY –270
Julia Werner 66, Bailey Franci 66, Anna Brubaker 68, Sara Werner 70. Others: Sarah Huglar 72, Alexis Laubaker 72.
RIDGWAY –280
Kaitlyn Amacher 64, Ehrensberger 70, G. Amacher 72, Alexa Steis 74.