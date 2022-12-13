Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday morning. Wintry precipitation will expand from southwest to northeast across the watch area Thursday morning and likely increase in intensity by Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch is most likely west of a line from Clearfield to St. Mary's to Coudersport. The gradient in snow accumulation will likely increase from southwest to northeast across the watch area, ranging from around 4 inches in southern Centre County to 6 inches or more in parts of Tioga and Sullivan Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&