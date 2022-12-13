HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois swim teams made the trek to Hollidaysburg Friday night and came home with a pair of season-opening wins.
The Lady Beavers won 10 of 11 events en route to a lopsided 117-53 victory, while the Beavers captured nine of 11 events in a much closer 77-61 triumph.
The quartet of Sidney Beers, Dru Javens, Olivia Dressler and Nicole Wells powered the girls squad with four wins a piece, while Morgan Rothrock and Abby Frano each collected a pair of first-place finishes.
The Lady Beavers swept all three relays, with the squad of Wells, Dressler, Beers and Abby Frano opening the meet with a 5-second win in the 200 medley relay in 2:06.35. Beers and Dressler teamed up with Emma Frano and Javens to touch first in the 200 free relay (1:50.26), winning by nearly nine seconds.
In the final event of the night, it was Wells and Abby Frano teaming up with Rothrock and Javens to take the 400 free relay (4:22.55) by nearly a minute over the Lady Beavers’ “B” team.
Beers added individual wins in the 50 (25.62) and 100 (56.72) freestyles, while Javens won both the 200 (2:13.96) and 500 (6:08.08) freestyles. Dressler (200 IM, 2:40.17) and Wells (100 backstroke, 1:14.05) also posted individual wins.
The Lady Beavers got second places from Rothrock (200), Emma Frano (200 IM, 100 butterfly), Abby Frano (50, 100 backstroke) and Lillian McCauley (100 breaststroke), while Wells (100), Jenna Cornelius (100 backstroke) and Dressler (100 breaststroke) added thirds.
“This was a great way to start the season,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “Our senior girls came to race today and put up really solid swims to start the year. Dru’s 500 looked effortless. She is looking really smooth in the water.
“Morgan Rothrock has been putting in great work and it showed up in her 100 fly. She was 15 seconds faster tonight than a year ago. Lillie McCauley had her best 100 breaststroke by nearly five seconds. We don’t usually see those kind of drops from veteran swimmers.
“Abby Frano also had a great night in qualifying for districts in the 50 free. It’s nice getting that out of the way now so the pressure is off for that race.”
On the boys’ side, Joda Fenstermacher and Jaedon Yarus were both quadruple winners for the Beavers, while Tiago Chichava and Riley Robertson each won three events. Andrew Mottern and Simeon Chirico both notched a pair of relay victories.
DuBois opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Fenstermacher, Robertson, Chichava and Mottern finished in 2:07.80 to beat the Golden Tigers by just under four seconds.
Mottern and Robertson then teamed up with Chirico and Yarus to win the 200 free relay (1:50.25) by nearly 22 seconds, while Fenstermacher, Yarus, Chichava and Chirico ended the meet with a near 29-second triumph in the 400 free relay, touching the wall in 4:07.92.
Fenstermacher added a pair of firsts in 200 (1:56.12) and 100 backstroke (1:00.30), while Jarus did the same in the 50 (23.51) and 100 (55.01) freestyles. Chichava took home the 500 (7:35.78), while Robertson touched first in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.70).
The Beavers got a second place from Robertson (200), while Chirico (50, 100) and Chichava (100 backstroke) added third in those events.
“On the boys side, Simeon Chirico, Jaedon Yarus, Riley Robertson all had good nights,” said Gressler. “This was Simeon’s first meet, and he showed us that he can move well in the water. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do in the future.
“Riley Robertson has been pushing himself in practice, moving up to faster lanes when he can. That work is paying off with some best times tonight. Jaedon Yarus was also spot on. He’s starting this season out right around where he was going into championship meets last year. That’s a good spot to be in to start the year.”
DuBois is back in action Saturday with a tri-meet at Williamsort that also features Holy Redeemer.
Girls
DUBOIS 117, HOLLIDAYSBURG 53
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Nicole Wells, Olivia Dressler, Sidney Beers, Abby Frano), 2:06.35; 2. Hollidaysburg; 3 DuBois.
200 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D) 2:13.96; 2. Rothrock (D); 3. Pope (H),
200 IM –1. Olivia Dressler (D) 2:40.17; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. Dahal (H).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D)25.62; 2. A. Frano (D); 3. Dougherty (H).
1-meter diving –1. none.
100 butterfly –1. 1. Morgan Rothrock (D) 1:16.52; 2. E. Frano (D); 3. Dahal (H)
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 56.72; 2. Dougherty (H); 3. Wells (D).
500 freestyle –1. Dru Javens (D), 6:08.08; 2. Lenhart (H); 3. Neeley (H).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Emma Frano, Olivia Dressler, Dru Javens, Sidney Beers), 1:50.26; 2. Hollidaysburg; 3. DuBois.
100 backstroke –1. Nicole Wells (D), 1 14.05; 2. A. Frano (D); 3. Cornelius (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Kelsey Lenhart (H), 1:21.37; 2. McCauley (D); 3. O. Dressler (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Morgan Rothrock, Dru Javens, Nicole Wells, Abby Frano), 4:22.55; 2. DuBois; 3. Hollidaysburg.
Boys
HOLLIDAYSBURG 61
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Riley Robertson, Tiago Chichava, Andrew Mottern), 2:07.80; 2. Hollidaysburg; 3. Hollidaysburg.
200 freestyle –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D) 1:56.12; 2. Robertson (D); 3. Bushell (H).
200 IM –1. Adrew Geesey (H) 3:14.68; 2. Shanefelt (H).
50 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D) 23.51; 2. Baronner (H); 3. Chirico (D).
1-meter diving –1. none.
100 butterfly –1. Christopher Shilaos (H) 1:14.01; 2. Geesey (H) DQ.
100 freestyle –1. Jaedon Yarus (D) 55.01; 2. Baronner (H); 3. Chirico (D).
500 freestyle –1. Tiago Chicava (D), 7:35.78; 2. Rivera (H).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Simeon Chirico, Andrew Mottern, Riley Robertson, Jaedon Yarus), 1:50.25; 2. Hollidaysburg.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D) 1:00.30; 2. Bushell (H); 3. Chichava (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Riley Robertson (D) 1:19.70; 2. Shilaos (H); 3. Shanefelt (H).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Jaedon Yarus, Tiago Chichava, Simeon Chirico), 4:07.92; 2. Hollidaysburg.