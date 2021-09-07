DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team put together a strong all-around effort Tuesday as the Beavers’ top six players all shot in the 40s to beat visiting Brookville, 178-207, at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois’ Cody Jaconski captured medalists honors on his home course with a 41, while Brock Smith had a 44. Landon Gustafson shot a 46, with Tyson Kennis rounding out the Beavers’ scoring with a 47.
Killian Radel shot a 50 to lead Brookville, while Owen Caylor and Bryce Rafferty were right behind him with 51s. Ian Pete closed out the Raiders’ scoring with a 55 playing the No. 4 spot. Brookville’s fifth player, Patrick Diedrich, also came in with a 55.
DuBois, which improved to 4-0 on the season, is back in action today at the DuBois Country Club against Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic.
Brookville also plays today, as the Raiders travel to Curwensville.
DuBOIS—179
Cody Jaconksi 41, Brock Smith 44, Tyson Kennis 47, Landon Gustagson 46. Others: Gavin Kaschalk 48, Chooch Husted 49.
BROOKVILLE—207
Killian Radel 50, Owen Caylor 51, Bryce Rafferty 51, Ian Pete 55. Others: Patrick Diedrich 55, Burke Fleming 61.