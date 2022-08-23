BROCKPORT — The DuBois Beavers boys golf team picked up a 169-199 win over the Brockway Rovers at the Brockway Golf Course on Tuesday.
DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk was the medalist of the day, firing a 37. Tyson Kennis was second with a 42 with Brock Smith and Maddox Bennett each shot 45s.
Brockway’s scoring came from Weston Pisarchick — who led the team with a 46. Others contributing included Troy Johnson and Jacob Newcamp — carding 50s each — and Evan Botwright’s 53.
Brockway plays again today as they host DuBois Central Catholic. DuBois will get a bit of a break as they will host Punxsutawney on Monday.
DuBois—169
Gavin Kaschalk 37, Tyson Kennis 42, Brock Smith 45, Maddox Bennett 45. Others: Jacob McIntosh 54, Andrew McIntosh 52.
Brockway—199
Weston Pisarchick 46, Troy Johnson 50, Jacob Newcamp 50, Evan Botwright 53. Others: Ryan Crawford 58, Parker Pisarchick 59.
In other boys golf action:
BROOKVILLE 201,
CLEARFIELD 201
HYDE — Playing to a tie score, the Brookville and Clearfield boys’ golf teams each shot a four-man 201 in Tuesday afternoon’s match at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.
Killian Radel’s 42 won medalist honors for the the Raiders for the second match in as many days. Burke Fleming (47), Logan Girt (48) and Luke Burton (64) also scored for Brookville.
Clearfield’s Ethan Evilsizor and Dylan Greslick each shot 47s for the Bison. Luke Dixon (49) and Gavin Norris (58) rounded out Clearfield’s scoring.
Holden Shaffer and Rees Taylor also played for the Raiders, carding 69s while Zac Walk (61) and Carter Kaskan (70) also played for Clearfield.
Brookville visits Punxsutawney Thursday.
Brookville—201
Killian Radel 42, Burke Fleming 47, Logan Girt 48, Luke Burton 64. Others: Holden Shaffer 69, Rees Taylor 69.
Clearfield—201
Ethan Evilsizor 47, Dylan Greslick 47, Luke Dixon 49, Gavin Norris 58. Others: Zac Walk 61, Carter Kaskan 70.