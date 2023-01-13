As part of a move to improve their running game, the Steelers invested a lot of money in free agency after the 2021 season to upgrade their offensive line.
They brought in center Mason Cole from the Minnesota Vikings and guard James Daniels from the Chicago Bears and re-signed tackle Chuks Okorfaor. Total money spent: $71.5 million over three years.
Turns out, the best move they made was hiring Pat Meyer to be their offensive line coach.
He not only brought the running game back to the Steelers, he changed the technique and introduced a scheme that was a departure from a style the team had embraced for years. And he did it by cobbling together a group of mostly third- and fourth-round draft choices who have never been to a Pro Bowl.
Meyer, who has spent 10 years with five different teams in the NFL, was also responsible for putting together the run plays used in the game plan.
Coach Mike Tomlin was very laudatory at his postseason press conference of what Meyer was able to do with the offensive line, calling him a good communicator and teacher.
“He challenges the guys,” Tomlin said. “He does all the things that you want a guy in that space to do, formally and informally, in terms of the growth and development of an individual and a collective. He’s been really solid.”
Make no mistake, Meyer benefitted greatly from having the same five players start all 17 regular season games. Not only that, three of the linemen — Cole, Daniels and guard Kevin Dotson — played every offensive snap (1,160) and Okorafor played all but one. Cole missed a combined 46 snaps in three different games.
Do not underestimate the importance. For example, the defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams started nine different line combinations in the first nine games, a large reason for their offensive dysfunction this season.
“Probably the most significant thing about the development of our offensive line is the availability of that group,” Tomlin said. “The continuity required to grow is a major component of it, and we’re thankful that not only do we have really good consistent in-game performance with that group, but just good practice ability and consistency in that area from that group. (Meyer) did a good job shepherding that work.”
But here’s something else Meyer was able to do:
He changed the Steelers from a power, man-blocking team that relied on counter plays and trap blocks to an attack that utilized zone-blocking and double teams. The result was noticeable. The Steelers ran for more yards (2,073) and had a better average per carry (4.2) than the previous season when they rushed for 1,583 yards with a 3.8 yards per carry.
What’s more, the Steelers rushed for more than 140 yards in seven games this season, the most since Tomlin’s rookie season in 2007 (8). In the last two games of the season, they even out-rushed two of the best running teams in the league, Cleveland and Baltimore.
Granted, the mobility of quarterbacks Kenny Pickett (237 yards) and Mitch Trubisky (38 yards) added to the total, but not to the point it was largely responsible for the improvement.
“Those two teams ... if you want to beat them the latter portions of the year, you’d better minimize it, and a major component of minimizing it is possessing it yourself,” Tomlin said. “But it’s also true in a larger sense, in terms of time of year and playing to our strengths and our makeup at that particular time.”
Meyer deserves major props for that.
Brotherly love?
Bringing another brother tandem to the Steelers to join the Watt and Heyward brothers sounds like a nice idea, but it is not financially feasible.
Yes, adding free agent Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds — the brother of Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds — would be a good move to replace Devin Bush in the middle of the Steelers defense. But for a team that already has the highest-paid defense in the league, not to mention two of the highest-paid players at their position ( T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick), it is not a possibility.
Edmunds was paid $12.7 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option of his 2018 rookie contract. After the Baltimore Ravens gave inside linebacker Roquan Smith a five-year, $100 million contract this week, Edmunds’ value — whether to the Bills if they want to keep him or on the free agent market — just went higher.
But before there could even be another family reunion with the Steelers, they have to re-sign Terrell Edmunds, who is unrestricted free agent. And there is no guarantee of that, either.