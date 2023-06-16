There is little about offseason training activities, even minicamp, that provide coaches any significant insight into the strengths and weaknesses of their new players. The lone exception is how quickly they have picked up the playbook.
And about the only tangible evidence to be gleaned about the progress of their returning players is if they look more comfortable with their assignments.
In fact, most of the work being installed is in the classroom, not on the football field.
That’s why if you ask any coach in May or June how a player is progressing, nearly all will say they want to wait until the pads come on. And, if they don’t say it, they assuredly are thinking it.
The start of training camp in Latrobe is 40 days away, and it’s another five days after that until the players put on pads. That’s when the real evaluations start to take place. That’s when the coaches find out who has the commitment to play at the NFL level and, more importantly, who can actually play at that level.
In all likelihood, the Steelers departed their three-day minicamp with no more definitive answers about their 53-man roster than they had before the start of OTAs.
That will begin to change when they arrive at Saint Vincent College on July 26. And that’s when they will start to find out if the moves they made in the offseason were the right ones. More specifically, did the roster additions — in free agency and the draft — make them better than the 9-8 team that finished the 2022 season?
They have to wait nearly six weeks before they can attempt to find answers to the biggest questions still confronting them. And they are:
1. Can Patrick Peterson be a factor?
The Steelers acquired the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback shortly after they lost Cam Sutton in free agency. But, at age 33 and entering his 13th NFL season, does Peterson still have enough left in the tank to be a significant contributor?
Peterson is no longer the cornerback who can play press coverage and cover wide receivers with his back to the quarterback. But he showed last season with the Minnesota Vikings he can still make plays on the ball, as witnessed by his five interceptions and 15 pass breakups — each of which were second-most in his decorated career.
Peterson was a frequent attendee in the offseason but was held out of most team drills — and rightfully so. And the Steelers will probably use him sparingly at training camp. Nonetheless, they have to find out what he can still do and how they plan to utilize him.
2. When will Broderick Jones be the starting left tackle?
As was the case with Kenny Pickett last year, the Steelers do not have an immediate timetable for their No. 1 pick to move into the starting lineup.
But make no mistake, it will happen at some point. Maybe not in training camp, but probably soon after. The Steelers did not move up three spots in the draft to take Jones merely to have him be a backup swing tackle.
The Steelers saw his athleticism at OTAs and minicamp. They saw his confidence. And they can’t wait to see their 6-foot-5, 318-pound rookie in pads, much the way they were eager to see Maurkice Pouncey 13 years ago.
Dan Moore Jr. will begin camp as the returning starter at left tackle. But how Jones performs in Latrobe will determine how quickly he becomes the starter.
3. How much has Kenny Pickett improved?
The Steelers got a good idea of his learning curve in the final nine games when he threw just one interception and led two last-minute, game-winning touchdown drives during their 7-2 run.
Entering his second season, there is little doubt about his command of the playbook and the way he comports himself as the unquestioned leader of the offense. And he doesn’t have to worry about the distraction of being involved in a camp battle with Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.
But just as he will have a better understanding of opposing defenses in Year 2, opposing defenses have a better feel for his tendencies the second time around.
4. Is Joey Porter Jr. their long-lost answer at cornerback?
The recent history of drafting cornerbacks is about as checkered as an Italian restaurant tablecloth. They think that will change with Porter, a long, lean cornerback who can run.
Porter had a habit of grabbing receivers as a three-year starter at Penn State and had only one career interception. But there is no question he displayed the man-coverage skills that caused opposing teams to stop throwing to his side and made him the 32nd overall pick in the draft.
The Steelers want to see if their 6-foot-2, 193-pound rookie can exhibit the same qualities at the NFL level. There might be some element of truth that Porter will have to “battle” Peterson and veteran Levi Wallace for a starting spot. But the Steelers will get a better idea in Latrobe if there is any type of battle at all.
5. Are they actually better at inside linebacker?
After losing their top three players at the position in the offseason, the Steelers have undergone a drastic makeover. They signed two would-be starters in free agency — Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts — and brought in a new position coach (Aaron Curry).
Holcomb is the key. He has a chance to be a three-down player, but he is coming off a Lisfranc injury and did very little in OTAs and minicamp. It is likely the Steelers will even go easy on him in Latrobe, much like they did with Larry Ogunjobi last season.
But what the coaches want to see most in training camp is how much Mark Robinson has developed after showing flashes of being a disruptive player in his limited appearances as a rookie. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin thinks Robinson, a converted running back, is still another year away, but he has a chance to change the coaches’ mind in Latrobe.
Problem is, none of those players is particularly adept in coverage. But, hey, that’s why they have training camp: To get the answers they are never going to get in OTAs and minicamp.