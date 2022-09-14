ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen boys golf team played its crosstown rival Elk County Catholic on Wednesday afternoon at the Bavarian Hills Country Club, coming out on top with a 216-279 victory.
Dutchmen golfer Vince Azzato was the medalist of the day, carding a 40, while Marcus Muccio led the Crusaders with a 44.
Also scoring for St. Marys was Tysen Beimel (41), Sam Bowes (42), Owen Tamburlin-Lang (45) and David Smith (48).
Crusaders contributing to the team total included Sarah Krise (55), Alan Singer (59), Zachary Lynch (59) and Sam Rettger (62).
Other Dutchmen golfers included Louie Nedzinski (49), Alex Clark (50) and Lucas Blessel (56) while the Crusaders had Joel Singer (69) and Dakota Vigilone (N/A).
“We had some new faces in our scoring today against a much-improved Crusader team,” St. Marys head coach Bob Bauer said. “Freshmen Tysen Beimel, Lucas Blessel and David Smith surprised me today. This was the first match for both Lucas and David and they did super, and Sam Bowes had one of his best rounds. This team continues to amaze me.”
St. Marys plays Cameron County at the Emporium Country Club today at 3:30 p.m.
