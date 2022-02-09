ST. MARYS — The Punxsutawney boys basketball made a valiant comeback to force overtime Wednesday night at St. Marys, but the host Flying Dutchmen righted the ship in the extra session and outscored the Chucks, 6-0, to come away with a 47-41 victory.
Punxsy jumped out to an 8-4 lead after one quarter, but it was all Dutchmen in the middle two quarters as St. Marys outscored the Chucks 29-18 to grab a 33-26 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
The Chucks didn’t go quietly, as Noah Weaver scored seven of his team-high 16 points in the fourth to spark the comeback. Punxy won the fourth, 15-8, to knot the score at 41-41 to force overtime. Weaver all but two of his points in the second half.
Punxsy never scored again though, as St. Marys held the Chucks scoreless in the OT period. The Dutch got a 3-pointer from Quin Gavazzi, while Tanner Fox went 3 of 4 at the foul line to give the Dutch the six-point victory, just the team’s fourth of the season.
Gavazzi led all scorers with 18 points, hitting all six Dutch 3-pointers in the game. He had 12 of those points after the half. Fox finished with seven points, while teammates Charlie Coudriet and Hunter Hetrick added eight and six points, respectively.
Gabe Kengersky added nine points for Punxsy, all of which came in the first half.
St. Marys also won the JV game, 42-20. Matt Davis led the Dutch with 15 points, while Cooper Hallman had 12 for the Chucks.
St. Marys (4-15) hosts Elk County Catholic Friday, while Punxsy (7-10) plays at DuBois Friday night.
ST. MARYS 47,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 41 (OT)
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 8 9 9 15 0 — 47
St. Marys 4 14 15 8 6 — 41
Punxsutawney—41
Gabe Kengersky 3 1-2 9, Noah Weaver 5 5-5 16, Donnie Neese 2 0-0 4, Ryen Heigley 1 0-1 3, Zach Preloid 1 0-0 2, Josh Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Nick Johns 0 0-0 0, Kyle Nesbitt 2 1-2 5, Cooper Hallman 0 0-0 0, Mason Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-9 41.
St. Marys—47
Tanner Fox 2 3-4 7, Anthony Nedzinski 0 4-7 4, Quin Gavazzi 6 0-1 18, Charlie Coudriet 4 0-0 8, Hunter Hetrick 2 2-7 6, Braydon Clyde 1 0-0 2, Ryan Bille 0 0-0 0, Zack Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Dan Schatz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-19 47.
Three-pointers: Pnxsy 4 (Kengersky, Weaver, Heigley), St. Marys 6 (Gavazzi 6).