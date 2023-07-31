E. Patricia “Pat” Mong, 80, of Rimersburg, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo.
Born September 4, 1942, in Sligo, she was the daughter of Frederick and Edna (Smith) McKinney.
Pat was a 1960 graduate of Union High School and a member of the Baker Street Church of God where she enjoyed many years helping with children’s ministries and numerous other church activities.
She was a full-time homemaker with a devotion to serving her family’s every need. Her children will lovingly remember her constant attention to providing a wonderful childhood experience for them.
The Mong household was the meeting place for the neighborhood children as Pat provided lunches and popsicles on demand. At any moment, Pat’s yard would turn into a whiffle ball game or a competitive match of croquet. She was also a hostess at many impromptu sleepovers. She continued her legacy by spending many precious hours playing games with and caring for her grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by her two sons, Jeffrey P. Mong and wife, Lisa, of Hershey and David Mong and wife, Kelly, of Russell; a daughter, Debbie Shirey and husband, Jeff, of Rimersburg; six grandchildren, Adam Mong, Marcus Mong and wife, Faith, Mackenzie Yako, Derek Shirey and wife, Kaitlin, Dylan Shirey and girlfriend, Amanda Trunzo, and Miranda Mong; five great-grandchildren, Henley Mong, Avery Mong, Chloe Mong, Tristan Yako and Juliana Yako; brothers, David McKinney and wife, Michelle, of Parker and Dennis McKinney and wife, Betty Jo, of Sligo; and sisters, Janet Smith and husband, Darrell, of Clarion and Sandra Rodgers of Cranberry Township.
Pat had a wonderful team of caregivers at Clarview during her last few months, and the family will be forever grateful for the love and care they provided, especially her great-nieces Malinda and Sabrina.
Prior to moving to Clarview she had two special individuals who helped her while at home, Belinda Runyan and Deanna Carmichael.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas R. Mong, whom she married on December 7, 1962, and who died on November 30, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the time of the funeral services at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, located at 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Pat’s honor to the Baker Street Church of God, P.O. Box 399, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send a condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.