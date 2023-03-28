PHOENIX — Before they became a part of the bolstering of the Steelers offensive line, guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig once shared the same locker room with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Seumalo and Herbig were teammates with the Eagles for three years (2019-21) before Herbig became a full-time starter last season with the New York Jets.
But Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was around both players long enough to know the Steelers have added two productive players in free agency.
“I think the world of both of those guys as people. I think the world of both of those guys as players,” Sirianni said Tuesday during the NFC coaches breakfast at the Arizona Biltmore resort. “It’s tough when you lose the relationships, but I’m very happy for them in the sense they got a good opportunity.”
After being hired in 2021, Sirianni was with Seumalo for two seasons and Herbig for only one. Seumalo, though, started all 20 games last season when the Eagles won the NFC championship and made it to the Super Bowl.
That made him an attractive option in free agency for the Steelers, who signed him to a three-year, $24 million deal with the intention of replacing Kevin Dotson at left guard.
“Isaac was a big part of everything we’ve done these last five years,” Sirianni said. “I’ve only been here for two years, but Isaac has been awesome. He goes out, plays his hardest every day. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s physical. Obviously, we’ll miss him.”
Herbig started all 11 games in which he played with the Jets in 2022, but he started 17 of the 31 games he played the previous two seasons with the Eagles. The Steelers signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal to bolster their depth at guard but also because, coach Mike Tomlin said, it is unrealistic to think they will start the same five offensive lineman for every game as they did in 2022.
“I think Nate adds great value, great depth,” Sirianni said. “He always fits in well with all the guys. The guys really like Nate. He played a lot of valuable minutes and a lot of valuable games for us in 2021. He stepped in and did a lot of good things when we were in a run to get into the playoffs.”
Flores impressing
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell hired Brian Flores to be his defensive coordinator for much the same reason the Steelers brought him on to be a senior defensive assistant last season.
As a former head coach with the Miami Dolphins and a defensive coordinator when the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, Flores brings a wide swath of experience that includes an aggressive approach to playing defense.
“You feel all that experience,” O’Connell said. “His personality, how he wants to play defense really matches up well with how I see our whole football team playing from an aggressive standpoint.
“And, as a head coach, that’s what I really wanted to try to find — to pair up someone from the defensive side that mirrored my personality so when we take the field for those 3 1/2 hours on Sunday, I want it to be a reflection of my football philosophy, and Brian’s right there with me.”
O’Connell, 37, is the second-youngest coach in the NFL, trailing only his former boss, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, by eight months. Because of that, he values having former head coaches such as Flores and Mike Pettine (Cleveland Browns) on his staff.
“What it does is it just provides me with a lot of resources,” O’Connell said. “To have those resources for me is huge. At the end of the day, I still make the decisions, but you get real tangible feedback from one who has done it before. That’s priceless for a young head coach.”