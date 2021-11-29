Earl “Bob” Hutchison, 85, of Callensburg, passed away on Sunday morning, November 28, 2021, at Clarion Hospital.
Born July 9, 1936, in Alexander, Ohio, he was the son of William and Faye (Wilburn) Hutchison.
He married Deanna Reed on October 10, 1958. She survives.
Mr. Hutchinson was a Veteran of the United States Army for 20 years and Marines for two years. He retired from the military and was a Carpenter for G and G Construction.
He was a member of the VFW Post No. 7132 and the American Legion Post No. 454.
He was of the Protestant faith.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR racing and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Deanna Hutchison of Callensburg; a daughter, Sherry Serafini/Craig and her husband, Brent, of Callensburg; a son, Robert Hutchison and his wife, Denise, of Summerville; three sisters, Mary Yeager of Palmetto, Fla., Bertha Marbais of Ocoee, Fla. and Margi Middaugh of West Liberty, Ohio; five grandchildren, Erika Serafini of Freeport, Nicole Neurohr and her husband, Kenny, of Stamford, Conn., Alyxie Hill and her husband, Dalton, of Aliquippa, Jamie Bowser of Callensburg and Maddy Craig of Clarion; and three great-grandchildren, Quentin, Alivia and Ezra.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Hutchison; and two sisters, Blanch Fontana and Jessie Ott.
All services are private.
Inurnment will be in the Foxburg Episcopal Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the VFW Post No. 7132, P.O. Box 232, Rimersburg, PA 16248, or Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA 16255.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.