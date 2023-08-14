Earth Magagnotti Donato, 45, of Seminole, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Born February 3, 1978 in Clarion, he was the son of Roxanne Magagnotti Snyder of Seminole.
He was a graduate of West Forest High School.
Earth was an equipment operator for Swank Construction and attended the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.
He enjoyed his toys, bikes and side-by-sides, and loved a good time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his mother, Roxanne; his sons, Kohen and Christian; his daughter, Erica; and his chosen family, Alana, Kia, JoJo, Kali and Hoyt.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Aldo and Mary Magagnotti; and step-father, Fud Snyder.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. Charles Catholic Church, located at 201 Washington Street in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Earth Donato to AWRCS Racing, 244 Lasher Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Online condolences may be sent to Earth’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.