EAST BRADY – Allan and Gloria Walzak of East Brady celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Allan Walzak married Gloria Ramsey on August 4, 1973. They were united by the Rev. Father Carlton Ritchie at St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Bradford.
The retired couple has one son, Josh Walzak and wife, Cathy, of Sligo; and two grandchildren, Magen and Alex Walzak.
They celebrated the golden anniversary during a weekend at Allegany State Park in New York with family from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New Hampshire.