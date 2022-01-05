EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough Council welcomed back two familiar faces and authorized the advertisement of a vacant seat at its reorganization meeting on Monday evening.
Kicking off the Jan. 3 meeting, recently-elected borough Mayor Tracy Sheakley administered the oath of office to returning council members Jennifer Switzer and Justin Wagner.
The six council members in attendance then unanimously re-elected Barb Mortimer as president and Joe Hillwig as vice president.
Although three open seats on the seven-person panel were filled in the November election, the board recently found itself one member short when member-elect Kevin Diehm moved out of the borough, making him ineligible to serve. Diehm was elected to fill the seat vacated by member Jason Sheakley, who decided not to run for re-election.
“You have to sign an affidavit of residency,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said of Diehm’s ineligibility. “So he couldn’t take the position.”
With the need to fill the vacant seat, the council voted unanimously to advertise the position.
Those interested are asked to submit a letter of interest to the borough office at 502 Ferry Street, Suite 15, East Brady, PA 16028.
“You must be a registered voter in the borough and a legal East Brady resident to be eligible for council,” Buechele said.
Also during the reorganization meeting, the council elected Denny King as council president pro tem, Raymond Eichler as vacancy board chairman and Buechele as secretary/treasurer and open records officer.
In addition, Tyler Heller of the Kittanning-based law firm Mechling & Heller LLP was re-appointed as borough solicitor.
Senate Engineering was approved as the borough’s engineering firm, while Farmers National Bank was named the financial institution and McGill Power & Bell as auditor.
Following the reorganization meeting, the council held its regular business meeting, where borough officials provided a brief update on the ongoing renovations to the community building’s locker room.
“[It’s] being done with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds,” Buechele said of the renovations, noting that ARPA funds can be utilized to make up for lost revenue as a direct result of the pandemic.
“We should be able to spend the money in this building without any problems,” she continued. “We would have lost revenue in the building due to COVID.”
Buechele said that the council will need to file an initial report by April 30, detailing how the money will be spent. Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and spent by Dec. 31, 2026. The borough will receive its second installment of ARPA funds, in the amount of approximately $48,000 in June.
Detailing the renovation work, Buechele said that the locker room’s drop ceiling has been removed, and the renovated space will have a “retro look” with exposed beams that are being spray painted black.
“It has really cool lights that were original to the building that were still up in the ceiling, so they’re being retro fitted with LED bulbs,” Buechele said. She added that a fresh coat of paint will also be applied to the walls and air conditioning and new flooring will be installed.
A major addition to the space, according to Buechele, will be a fully handicapped accessible restroom, along with a ramp that will lead to newly designated handicapped parking spots.
She said that the improvements, along with the current commercial kitchen, will make the locker room more appealing to potential renters.
“It will be so much nicer and so much more rentable,” she said, noting that the work is being completed by Brad Scherer Construction with materials from Nelson’s Hardware.
Although it is still unknown when the renovation work will be completely finished, Buechele said that the room will be in working order for the Southern Clarion Police Association’s basketball game fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Other Business
• The council approved to switch from Waste Management to Schumacher’s Refuse for trash removal at the overlook in Brady Township at a cost of $200 per year.
• Council members accepted a quote from Weil and HCS for the replacement and installation of new flow meters at the water plant at a total cost of $17,693. The motion passed pending approval from the borough’s engineer.
• Approval was given for John Misitis to build a garage on his property along Shady Shores Drive.