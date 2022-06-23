MARIENVILLE — East Forest High School announces the recipients of awards and scholarships presented during the school’s annual Awards Day program.
- Valedictorian: Ryan Parrett.
- Salutatorian: Shelby Nelson.
- Lions Club Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett.
- Katie M. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- Marsha L. Beichner Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- Floyd E. & Anna E. Carbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett.
- Arthur Bud VanNort Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- William E. & William D. Snyder Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- Sports Booster Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- Boys Soccer Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- East Forest Faculty Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- EF Alumni Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett.
- Forest County Assoc. of Township Officers Scholarship: Faith Healy.
- Forest County Taxpayers Assoc. Scholarship: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett.
- Butch Hulings Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- Russell M. Smith Scholarship: Ryan Parrett.
- English Award: Shelby Nelson.
- Xerox Award for Technology: Rachel Carey.
- Senior Athlete Recognition: Faith Healy, Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett.
- Marienville Volunteer Fire Co. Award: Declan McLaughlin, Ryan Parrett.
- Male Athlete of the Year Award: Ryan Parrett.
- Female Athlete of the Year Award: Harmony Fike.
- Male Sportsmanship Award: Declan McLaughlin.
- Female Sportsmanship Award: Taylor Oliver.
- Lenna Chips Citizenship Award: Ryan Parrett.
- DAR Good Citizenship Award: Ryan Parrett.
- Sen. Scott Hutchinson Good Citizenship Award: Shelby Nelson, Ryan Parrett.
- Frederick Douglas/Susan B Anthony Humanities Award: Olivia Thompson.
- Bausch & Lomb Science Award: Kenzie Kopchick.
- Excellence in Choir Award: Eliana Beatty, Faith Healy.
- Venango Technology Center Awards: Xandria Burchfield, Tala Boozer, Autumn Claypoole, Declan McLaughlin, Hannah Styen.
- ACS Mini Relay for Life Awards: Ryan Parrett, Declan McLaughlin, Olivia Thompson, Kendra Carroll, Taylor Oliver, Kaylie Rooke, Chloe Nelson.
- Most Dedicated Educator Award: Mrs. Sherry Shaftic.
- Presidential Education Silver Award: Tala Boozer, Hanna Styen, Thomas Rossey, Olivia Thompson, Jayleigh Cochran, Jonah Glass, Willa Heferle, Coltin Carr, Adrian Potter, Stevie Rolick, Karlee Shaffer.
- Presidential Education Gold Award: Shelby Nelson, Kenzie Kopchick, Kendra Carroll, Kaylie Rooke, Xandria Burchfield, Autumn Claypoole, Ryan Parrett, Donald Tucker, Aurora Bauer, Megan Clow, Harmony Fike, Ashleigh Styen, Alex Contrael, Chloe Nelson, Taylor Oliver, Aletta Summers, Aidan Faust, Logan Stevenson, Zachary Walton.
- Student Council Awards: President: Ryan Parrett Vice President: Megan Clow Secretary: Olivia Thompson Treasurer: Kenzie Kopchick Representatives ~ 12th: Eliana Beatty, Faith Healy, Declan McLaughlin 11th: Aurora Bauer, Alixandria Lewis, Harmony Fike, Thomas Rossey 10th: Kendra Carroll, Dawson Cornman, Taylor Oliver, Matthew Zeigler 9th: Jacob Healy, Dominik Mendola, Christina Micale, Aletta Summers 8th: Jayden Colvin, Aidan Faust, Anthony Paolucci, Jalynn Weiss 7th: Coltin Carr, Stevie Rolick, Lillian Spence, Zachary Walton.