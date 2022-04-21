BROOKVILLE — Hoping to take some Easter cheer and fun to residents at Laurelbrooke Landing and Jefferson Manor, local residents Patreen Raybuck and Judie Wohnsiedler donned their bunny suits on Good Friday and Saturday.
The bunnies delivered treats provided by SERVPRO of Clarion Jefferson and Forest Counties. stuffed animals with inspirational quotes and, of course, candy.
The bunnies were greeted by smiles and laughs throughout both communities. The residents’ response to the visits was “so heart-warming and uplifting,” according to both Wohnsiedler and Raybuck. Last year with the Pandemic restrictions the bunnies made window visits and left treats for the residents. “This year’s in-person visits leaves us looking forward to doing it again next year,” they said.