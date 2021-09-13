EAST BRADY – A 45-year-old East Brady woman was issued two dog law citations following an incident on Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m. along Second Street in East Brady.
According to police, Danielle M. McCune failed to obtain a valid 2021 license for her dog.
McCune also reportedly failed to get her dog, which is older than three months old, vaccinated against rabies.
She allegedly admitted to violating both requirements.
Charges were filed Sept. 8 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.