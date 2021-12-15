ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders beat Johnsonburg in convincing fashion with a 62-26 final on Wednesday night.
Lucy Klawuhn and Syd Alexander each scored 17 points while Tori Newton had six points and nine rebounds.
The Lady Crusaders also won the junior varsity contest, 36-18.
In that game, Reagan Bauer and Mia Pistner had eight points each for the Lady Crusaders.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Friday as they host Brookville at 7:30 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 62,
JOHNSONBURG 26
Score by Quarters
J’Burg 9 7 7 3 — 26
ECC 11 16 12 25 — 62
Johnsonburg—26
T. Kojancic 0 0-0 0, M. Casillo 0 4-6 4, A. Stauffer 2 4-4 9, C. Brechtel 0 0-0 0, E. Myers 3 3-4 9, K. Stelene 1 2-4 4. Totals: 6 13-18 26.
Elk County Catholic—62
Tori Newton 2 1-1 6, Syd Alexander 6 1-1 17, Gabby Weisner 1 0-0 2, Lucy Klawuhn 6 0-0 17, Emily Mourer 2 1-2 5, Abby Hasselman 1 0-0 3, Madi Marzullo 2 0-0 4, Caitlyn Vollmer 2 0-0 5, Sami Straub 2 0-0 4, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3-4 62.
Three-pointers: J’burg 1 (Stauffer), ECC 11 (Klawuhn 5, Alexander 4, Hasselman, Vollmer).
In other action boys action in the area:
Brookville 57,
Ridgway 43
RIDGWAY — Trailing by three at halftime, the Brookville Raiders put up a 34-17 second-half advantage to deal Ridgway a 57-43 loss Tuesday night.
The Raiders (3-0) trailed 26-23 at halftime before outscoring the Elkers (2-1) 18-10 in the third quarter and 16-7 in the fourth to pull away with the win.
Danny Lauer scored six of his team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter while Hunter Geer scored six of his eight points in the final eight minutes. Clayton Cook and Griffin Ruhlman also finished with eight points.
Ridgway got 22 points from Dan Park and nine from Dom Allegretto.
The Raiders host Elk County Catholic Friday. Ridgway hosts Bradford Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE 57,
RIDGWAY 43
Score By Quarters
Brookville 12 11 18 16 — 57
Ridgway 15 11 10 7 — 43
Brookville –57
Ian Pete 2 3-4 7, Hunter Geer 3 2-2 8, Clayton Cook 3 2-2 8, Danny Lauer 5 4-5 17, Griffin Ruhlman 4 0-0 8, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Noah Peterson 1 0-0 2, Connor Marshall 2 1-3 7, Ryan Geer 0 0-0 0, Jamison Rhoades 1 0-0 2, Garner McMaster 0 0-0 0, Kenny Spellman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-16 57.
Ridgway –43
Dom Allegretto 4 0-0 9, Aaron Sorg 2 0-1 5, Erik Panebianco 1 0-0 2, Dan Park 9 2-2 22, Jack Benninger 2 1-2 5, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-5 43.
3-pointers: Brookville 3 (Lauer 3), Ridgway 4 (Allegretto, Sorg, Park 2).
Kane 54,
Brockway 47, OT
KANE — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team fell to Kane in overtime Wednesday by a 54-47 final.
Josh Greville led Kane with 14 points and hit a game-tying three as time expired to send the game into overtime.
Alex Carlson led the Rovers with 18 points while Jared Marchiori added 10.
Brockway will be back in action Friday as they travel to DuBois Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
KANE 54,
BROCKWAY 47, OT
Score by Quarter
B’way 10 6 12 11 6 — 47
Kane 8 9 8 16 13 — 54
Brockway—47
Jared Marchiori 3 4-5 10, Dylen Coder 0 0-0 0, Marcus Bennett 4 0-3 8, Noah Adams 1 2-4 5, Aiden Grieneisen 2 2-6 6, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Alex Carlson 8 0-1 18, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-19 47.
Kane—54
Josh Greville 3 7-9 14, Justin Mishic 2 2-4 6, Jon Mishic 3 0-0 7, Landon Darr 2 1-2 6, Sam Lundeen 2 2-2 6, Andy Jeklelek 3 3-6 9, Jack Bell 2 0-0 4, Shane Ackley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-23 54.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Alex Carlson 2, Noah Adams), Kane 5 (Sam Lundeen 2, Josh Greville, Jon Mishic, Landon Darr).