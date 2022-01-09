ST. MARYS — Just 24 hours after suffering a deflating loss to DuBois Central Catholic, the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team bounced back in a big way Saturday night with a 61-28 victory against visiting Coudersport.
The Cruasders jumped out to an 18-10 lead after one quarter, then poured it on in the second and used a 22-4 advantage to take a commanding 40-14 lead into the half.
The scoring slowed from there after the break, but ECC still won the second half 21-14 to come away with a lopsided 33-point victory to improve to 8-2.
Seven different Crusaders scored, led by Jordan Wasko’s 15 points. He had 11 of those in the first half. Luke Jansen also reached double figures with 13, while Michael Jacobs had nine.
Adam Straub and Charlie Breindel each added eight points for ECC.
Coudersport’s Logan Ruter scored a game-high 17 points.
The Crusaders are back in action tonight at home against Sheffield.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 61,
COUDERSPORT 28
Score by Quarters
Coudy 10 4 8 6 — 28
ECC 18 22 9 12 — 61
Coudersport—28
Garrett kellert 1 0-0 2, Andy Chen 1 0-0 2, Logan Ruter 5 4-5 17, Brady Streich 0 0-0 0, Christian Furman 3 0-0 7, Mason Roessner 0 0-0 0, Dylan Howard 0 0-0 0, Reilly Streich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-5 28.
Elk County Catholic—61
Jordan Wasko 7 0-0 15, Luke Jansen 6 1-2 13, Michael Jacobs 4 1-1 9, Adam Straub 3 2-2 8, Charlie Breindel 3 1-2 8, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Will Wortman 0 0-0 0, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-0 4, James Foradora 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 5-7 61.
Three-pointers: Coudy 4 (Ruter 3, Furman), ECC 2 (Wasko, Breindel).