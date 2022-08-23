BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusader tennis team took down the Brockway Lady Rovers by a 5-2 final on Tuesday afternoon.
Both teams split the singles matchups while ECC swept doubles for the decisive 5-2 win.
At singles No. 1, Brockway’s Taylor Rhed took down Megan Emmert in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Lydia Anderson won the No. 2 singles match for ECC, downing Leah Trunzo, 6-1, 6-0.
Brockway’s Emma Miller then beat Rachel Wolfe in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, (10-6), at No. 3 singles while ECC’s Josie VanAlstine beat Kassi Tucker at No. 4 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Crusaders then pulled away with its doubles teams as Emmert and Anderson beat Rhed and Trunzo, 8-1, at doubles No. 1.
Wolf and VanAlstine teamed up to beat Miller and Tucker, 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
The ECC duo of Crystal Hayes and Anna Biandi capped off the win at No. 3 doubles, beating Brockway’s Haillie Welsh and Reina Kahle, 8-1.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Megan Emmert, 6-1, 6-3
2. Lydia Anderson (ECC) def. Leah Trunzo, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Emma Miller (BW) def. Rachel Wolfe, 2-6, 6-2, (10-6).
4. Josie VanAlstine (ECC) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emmert/Anderson (ECC) def. Rhed/Trunzo, 8-1.
2. Wolfe/VanAlstine (ECC) def. Miller/Tucker, 8-4.
3. Crystal Hayes/Anna Biandi (ECC) def. Haillie Welsh/Reina Kahle, 8-1.
In other tennis action,
ST. MARYS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
JOHNSONBURG — The St. Marys girls tennis team opened up its season with a decisive 6-1 win over Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
“We were very pleased with how they played,” St. Marys head coach Dave Lion said. “They were smart with their shots and proved that their hard work they put in over the summer paid off. We need to improve on our footwork and a few other areas of the game moving forward.”
St. Marys swept the singles matchups as Mya Klaiber beat Kendal Mehalko, 8-2, Caitlin Blessel beat Maria Catalano, 8-0, June Chen won against Aliza Jackson, 8-0, and Maddy Wittman rounded out the singles at No. 4 with a 8-1 win over Katelyn Love.
For doubles, Johnsonburg’s lone point on the day was from Mehalko and Catalano taking down Klaiber and Riley Nicklas, 8-5.
At No. 2 doubles, Tralynn Ginther and Maleya Caskey beat Love and Jackson, 8-5, while No. 3 doubles saw Sara Regulski and Dani Geitner win over Kendra Freeman and Ruby Miller, 8-2.
Coach Lion was impressed as numerous doubles players made their varsity debut.
“In doubles, Riley Nicklas, Tralynn Ginther, Maleya Caskey, Sara Regulski and Dani Geitner stepped on the court for the very first time as Lady Dutch tennis players,” Lion said. “These ladies all played very impressive matches. Once they shook off the nerves, they began to play smart, trust their shots and took some risks. We were very proud of how all the players handled adversity today. We are looking forward to a great season and having fun.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday as Johnsonburg travels to Bradford and St. Marys hosts DuBois.
ST. MARYS 6,
JOHNSONBURG 1
Singles
1. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Kendal Mehalko, 8-2.
2. Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Maria Catalano, 8-0.
3. June Chen (SM) def. Aliza Jackson, 8-0.
4. Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Katelyn Love, 8-1.
Doubles
1. Mehalko/Catalano (J) def. Klaiber/Riley Nicklas, 8-5.
2. Tralynn Ginther/Maleya Caskey (SM) def. Love/Jackson, 8-5.
3. Sara Regulski/Dani Geitner (SM) def. Kendra Freeman/Ruby Miller, 8-2.