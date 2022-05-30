BRADFORD — Just 12 days removed from a 12-4 loss to Otto-Eldred, the Elk County Catholic softball team avenged its loss when it needed it the most, defeating the Lady Terrors 7-3 Monday at Pitt Bradford.
With the win, ECC forced a true-second place game in the District 9 Class A tournament with Forest Area to advance to the PIAA state tournament.
Trailing 1-0 after three innings, ECC scored three runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the sixth en route to the 7-3 victory.
Lydia Anderson was 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs. Hope Farley had a double and a triple while Lucy Klawuhn had a double and Gabby Weisner had a triple.
Emily Mourer got the win inside the circle, throwing all seven innings and allowing nine hits, three runs and just one walk while striking out three.
Information for the true-second place game with Forest Area, who fell to DuBois Central Catholic 10-0 in five innings in Monday’s title game, will be announced at a later date.