BROOKVILLE — Turning up the defensive pressure in the second half after a four-point halftime lead on the road at Brookville, the Elk County Lady Crusaders pulled away for a 44-36 win Wednesday night.
That’s 10 wins in a row right now for the Lady Crusaders, who improved to 18-2 overall and 7-1 in the District 9 League. The Lady Raiders, in their final home game, dropped to 7-9 overall and 1-5 in the league.
The first time around, ECC routed the Lady Raiders 53-29 in St. Marys back in December. That wasn’t the case this time around as the Lady Crusaders led 19-14 at halftime after a cold shooting first half.
“I have to give Mark (Powell) and his team a lot of credit,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “They came out and played really hard tonight and gave us some problems. We came out and didn’t shoot the ball well and then it got tighter and tighter, but the credit goes to Brookville with that.”
The Lady Crusaders made just one 3-pointer, but wound up relying on some pressure defense in the second half. After Brookville’s Elizabeth Wonderling’s 3-pointer tied it at 19-19 less than two minutes into the third, ECC bumped the lead to double figures at 34-24 90 seconds into the fourth quarter.
ECC’s lead got as many as 12 points a couple times in the fourth, the last being 40-28 on Syd Alexander’s basket with 3:45 remaining.
Wonderling’s hot hand kept it close as she nailed her fourth and final 3-pointer of the second half to set the final in the closing seconds.
“Our outside shooting has been on and off and it depends on how people want to guard us,” Pistner said. “I think that’s our advantage, being able to score inside as well. DuBois and Brookville came out in a 2-3 zone and we weren’t making shots. That was the first half tonight, but then we made a concerted effort to get it inside and we pressed Brookville a little more.”
Three Lady Crusaders reached double figures in scoring, led by Tori Newton’s 14 points. Lucy Klawuhn and Emily Maurer each finished with 10 points.
Wonderling’s 12 on her four triples led the Lady Raiders, the only player in double figures. For a team that lost by 24 points in the first matchup, the rematch was encouraging.
“The effort tonight was outstanding,” said Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell, whose team visits Bradford Friday. “We brought intensity and a sense of urgency and we played with that for 32 minutes tonight and that’s how this game was what it was. I was really happy how this game went. We’re really close. We probably played arguably one of the best teams in the district and we played them to the end.”
At least three games remain for the Lady Crusaders, who need to win their final two D9 League games to secure a tie for the title with Punxsutawney after the two teams split their games this year. They visit St. Marys Saturday and Bradford Tuesday.
It appears that ECC will face Brockway in the first round of the AML playoffs next Thursday.
“We’ve beaten everybody we’ve played on the schedule (splits with Punxsutawney and St. Marys so far), so I like how the season is progressing,” Pistner said. “Obviously we didn’t play tonight, but I’m excited about the playoffs. I think Class 1A is pretty deep this year with seven or eight games and there’s not going to be a gimme.”
ELK CO. CATHOLIC 44, BROOKVILLE 36
Score By Quarters
ECC 10 8 10 15 — 44
Brookville 5 9 10 12 — 36
ECC –44
Gabby Weisner 0 0-2 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Reagen Bauer 0 0-0 0, Lucy Klawuhn 3 3-4 10, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0, Sami Straub 0 4-6 4, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 6, Tori Newton 6 2-7 14, Emily Maurer 5 0-0 10. Totals: 17 9-19 44.
Brookville –36
Alayna Haight 0 6-8 6, Elisa Molnar 1 0-0 2, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 4 0-0 12, Reggan Olson 1 0-0 2, Kerstyn Davie 3 2-2 10, Mara Bowser 1 0-0 2, Eden Wonderling 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-10 36.
3-pointers: ECC (Klawuhn), Brookville 6 (Eliz. Wonderling 4, Davie 2).
In other girls’ action Wednesday:
Brockway 47,
Johnsonburg 42
JOHNSONBURG — Brockway made the trip North on Route 219 to Johnsonburg Wednesday evening and found themselves in a battle against a scrappy Ramettes squad — one that saw the Lady Rovers pull out a hard-fought 47-42 victory.
The game was in stark contrast to the teams’ first meeting, which Brockway won at home, 52-31, back on Jan. 19.
Wednesday’s matchup was close throughout.
The game was tied after eight minutes, 12-12, before Brockway got a little breathing room with an 11-6 second quarter that saw the Lady Rovers got to the break up 23-18.
However, Johnsonburg won the third and got back within two points at 33-31, but Brockway managed to hold on the fourth thanks to the duo of junior Madelyn Schmader and senior Danielle Wood.
Schmader scored six of her eight points in the fourth, while Wood went 5 of 6 at the free throw line in the final two minutes to help seal the win.
Wood finished 11 points to go along with five rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Schmader played a strong all-around game, adding six rebounds and six steals.
Senior Selena Buttery powered Brockway for most of the night as she notched another double-double. She scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with four assists.
Annasophia Stauffer led the Ramettes with 17 points, while Kaci Stelene added 10.
Brockway (14-5) hosts Ridgway Friday night on Alumni Night as part of the program’s 50th year celebration. All former Lady Rover players are asked to attend the game. Those in attendance will be recognized at halftime.
Johnsonburg (5-15) plays at Kane Friday.
BROCKWAY 47,
JOHNSONBURG 42
Score by Quarters
Brockway 12 11 10 14 — 47
J’burg 12 6 13 11 — 42
Brockway—47
Raegen Gelnette 2 0-0 5, Madelyn Schmader 3 2-2 8, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 4, Danielle Wood 2 6-8 11, Selena Buttery 7 4-4 19, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-14 47.
Johnsonburg—42
Tessa Kocjancic 4 0-0 8, Maria Casilio 2 0-2 5, Annasophia Stauffer 7 1--2 17, Kaci Stelene 5 0-0 10, Natalie Dunworth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 1-4 42.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Gelnette, Wood, Buttery), J’burg 3 (Casilio, Stauffer 2).