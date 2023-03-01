Edward A. Bradley Sr., 79 of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday afternoon, February 27, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born January 4, 1944 in Climax, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna Wiant Bradley.
He married the former Shirley J. Drayer on April 24, 1962. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2002.
Ed was a furniture sander for Crawford Furniture.
Survivors include his son, Edward Bradley Jr. of New Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Brent Orr, Misty Orr, Cody Thrush and Kyle Thrush; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Kathy Shealy.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 in the funeral home chapel, with pastor Anthony Rosario-Adams officiating.
Interment will follow in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.