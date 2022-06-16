Edward A. Landsberger, 64, of East Palestine, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home.
Born March 5, 1958, in Youngstown, he was the son of the late Fred and Ruth Baun Landsberger.
Ed was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a machinist for most of his life.
He also worked for a short time as a gunsmith, but mostly enjoyed gunsmithing as a hobby.
Mr. Landsberger was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
He also enjoyed spending his time with his beloved chocolate lab "Holly."
Survivors include his two daughters, Amber Landsberger of Jacksonville, Fla. and Stephanie (Andy) Smith of Distant; a brother, Harry F. Landsberger of Darlington; and a sister, Helen (Mitch) Colwell of Distant.
He was preceded in death by a brother, James Dale Landsberger; and two sisters, Penny J. Landsberger and Sharon May Cooper.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Donations may be made in is memory to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home of East Palestine, Ohio.
Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.