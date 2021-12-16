Edward Harold Campbell Jr., 87, of Sligo, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabiltation Center.
Born August 13, 1934, in Rimersburg, he was the son of Edward Sr. and Thelma (Manley) Campbell.
He married Carol Lightner on September 29, 1961. She survives.
Mr. Campbell was a Veteran of the United States Navy and worked in Naval Construction (Seabee UT2).
He worked for the former McDowell Plumbing and Heating and eventually retired from Stahlman Plumbing and Heating.
Mr. Campbell was a member of the Curllsville Methodist Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, reading and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Carol, survivors include a daughter, Jill Johns and her husband, Tony, of Clarion; two sons, Mark Campbell and his wife, Debra, of Strattanville and Jeffrey Campbell and his wife, Donna, of Sligo; three grandchildren, Scott Campbell, and Benjamin and Anna Johns; a brother, Malcom Campbell of Dover Plains, N.Y.; and a sister, Geraldine Priester of Rimersburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 17, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.
Additional viewing will be held at the funeral home, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.
Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Curllsville Methodist Church, 1001 Lincoln Street, Sligo, PA 16255, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post No. 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post No. 454.
