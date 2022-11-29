Edward Lyle Kennedy, 90, of Mayport, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor.
Born September 13, 1932 in Grange, he was the son of Edward A. and Bertha (Blose) Kennedy.
Lyle was the owner of Kennedy Welding which he operated for over 40 years.
He enjoyed hunting, farming and helping his family.
Survivors include his wife, Frances “Sally” (Hinderliter) Kennedy, whom he married on October 22, 1953.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his three sons, John P. and wife Colleen, Russel C. and wife Helen, Brian L. and wife Gaylene, all of Mayport; five grandchildren, Evan Kennedy, Tyson Kennedy and wife Emily, Erica and Brad Kennedy, Shaylee Raybuck and husband Robert; two step-grandchildren, Jamie Kunselman and Shannon Kunselman and wife April; eight great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Jean Barrett Stanton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Samuel; and six sisters, Twila, Margaret, Louise, Lorraine, Annabelle and June.
Services were private for the family.
Interment was at North Freedom United Methodist Cemetery, Mayport.
Arrangements are at the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.