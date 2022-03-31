BROOKVILLE — Eight students from Hickory Grove Elementary School have been selected as national winners in the annual art contest sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
The theme for this year’s contest was “My Favorite Thing.”
Students competed on the local level, with eight winners selected to go on to the national competition by F.O.E. 983. Their certificates and cash prizes were presented in February.
According to information from the Grand Aerie, hundreds of entries were received from across the United States and Canada. The contest provides “youth in grades 3-6 an outlet to showcase their creative skills for a chance to win a cash prize. By igniting the creative process while teaching the core values and beliefs of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, we can help build future generations of people helping people.”
Local students named as winners in the national contest were:
First place winners
- Avonlea Lewis, third grade
- Baylie Cook, fourth grade
- Violet Turner, fifth grade;
- Cadence Burkett, sixth grade.
Each received a $200 cash prize.
Second place winner
- Melanie White, fourth grade. She received a $100 cash prize.
Third place winner
- Cody Householder, fifth grade. He received a $75 cash prize.
Fourth place winners
- Peyton Smith, third grade
- Kamryn Himes, fifth grade.
They received $50 cash prizes.
The grand prize ($500) winner was fifth-grader Issac Collins of Davison, Mich.