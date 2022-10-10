Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 7, 1935 in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf.
She married Carl L. Hetrick on December 22, 1951. He survives.
Elaine was a housewife.
She also worked for a time at Sylvania.
Mrs. Hetrick attended the First Church of God in New Bethlehem where she was active in several ministries including the kitchen.
She also taught the Good News Club at the North Freedom United Methodist Church for many years and helped with the Good News Club in Parkview and Bell Township Elementary Schools in Punxsutawney.
Survivors include her husband of over 70 years, Carl A. Hetrick of Mayport; two sisters, Evelyn Crawford of Brookville and Linda Yeaney and her husband, Robert, of Mayport; two brothers, Gene Boddorf and his wife, Dianne, of Mayport and David Boddorf and his wife, Deborah, of Punxsutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Thompson; and a brother, Charles Boddorf.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Randy Hopper officiating.
Livestreaming will be available on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow at the North Freedom Cemetery.
