Free educational programs are offered to the public on Saturdays and Sundays at the Elk Country Visitor Center, located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The following is a list of programs scheduled for April, provided by Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab. Saturday, April 23, 2 p.m. Earth Day/Wildflowers: Happy Earth Day! Learn about some of the wildflowers you may see visiting elk country. Attendees will receive a wildflower seed packet to take home. Sunday, April 24, 2 p.m. Elk Explanations: New to learning about elk? Join staff for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Have burning questions about elk? Wondering how elk are managed? Perhaps you have a question on their favorite foods or habit? Maybe you’d like to know how long they live or when calving season is? Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m. Turkey Talk: Spring turkey season is right around the corner. Join staff as we talk about turkeys. Some of the areas that will be discussed are the turkey’s identification, diet, habitat and breeding. Take advantage of this program to learn more about one of the state’s most common game birds. q q q
For more information about the Elk Country Visitor Center, visit: elkcountryvisitorcenter.com