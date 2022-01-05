Free educational programs are offered to the public on Saturdays and Sundays at the Elk Country Visitor Center, located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The following is a list of programs scheduled for January, provided by Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab.
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m.
Elk Basics — “New to learning about elk? Join us for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.”
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2 p.m.
Wildlife Tracks — “When walking through snow or mud in elk country you may look down and see animal tracks. Join our staff as we identify tracks and the animals they belong to.”
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m.
Elk Antlers — “Join our staff as we discuss the growth cycle and the importance of elk antlers.”
Sunday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m.
Black Bear — “Join us for an informative presentation as we learn many fascinating facts about one of Pennsylvania’s largest mammals. Learn about their physiology, life cycle and some interesting information about their den sites. Did you know the average lifespan for a black bear is around 10 years, though they can live upward of 30 years in the wild?”
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.
Elk Explanations — “New to learning about elk? Join us for the basic breakdown as we learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior. Have burning questions about elk? Join our staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to find the answers to these questions and more!”
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2 p.m.
Bobcat — “The illusive bobcat is a very interesting animal. Join our staff as we learn a little more about this secretive cat.”
Saturday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.
Elk Talk — “Join us in learning about the variety of ways elk communicate. You will learn how to accurately distinguish vocal calls of elk and recognize non-vocal communication while learning how to safely view elk in Elk Country.”
Sunday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m.
State Symbols — “Pennsylvania has many state symbols. Join our staff to learn some fun facts about each of these fascinating state symbols of our state.”
For more information about the Elk Country Visitor Center, visit: elkcountryvisitorcenter.com