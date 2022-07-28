Free educational programs are offered to the public on Saturdays and Sundays at the Elk Country Visitor Center, located at 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette. The following is a list of programs scheduled for July, provided by Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab.
Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m.
Elk Walk and Talk: Join a staff member to walk the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit the fields. Topics will include what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m.
Antler Scoring: “Woah! that is a 400+ bull for sure!” Being in Elk Country you will probably hear that a lot, and you may be a bit confused on what that means. Antler scoring is a fun and useful tool to have when exploring Elk Country, get a free lesson.
Saturday, August 6, Noon
Archery Basics: Whether you are a seasoned pro who wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join staff on the archery range. Weather permitting.
Sunday, August 7, 2 p.m.
Elk Talk: Join staff to learn about the many different signals and calls that elk make or use when “talking” with one another. In no time, you’ll be able to understand exactly what an elk is saying just by watching them in the field.
Saturday, August 13, Noon
Make and Take Tree Cookie Craft: Join staff in decorating a tree cookie in your own unique way. It’s sure to be the perfect way to remember the time you spent in elk country, and it’s free.
Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m.
Elk Basics: Join staff for the basic breakdown to learn about elk history, elk ecology and elk behavior.
Saturday, August 20, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Elk Expo: There will be numerous ongoing educational programs, seminars and activities during this event. Visit ElkExpo.com for more details.
Sunday, August 21, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Elk Expo: There will be numerous ongoing educational programs, seminars and activities during this event. Visit ElkExpo.com for more details.
Saturday, August 27, 1-3 p.m.
PA Mushroom Foraging: Members of the Central PA Mushroom Club will be onsite to provide information on mushrooming in our part of the state. Participants will forage on the grounds of the Elk Country Visitor Center and then identify the mushrooms found.
Sunday, August 28, 2 p.m.
Welcome to the Rut: The mating season for the elk has arrived. Join staff at the Elk Country Visitor Center to learn about the unique behaviors that elk display during this time of the year.