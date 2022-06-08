Elmer Frank Reed, 84, of Ringgold Township, passed away June 6, 2022.
Born October 13, 1937, in Worthville, he was the son of Frank Alton and Marie Evelyn Smathers Reed.
He wrote about his family in the “Jefferson County Pennsylvania History,” published in 1982.
“My father purchased his farm of 132 acres on March 23, 1947, from Cal Mowery. This farm is located in Ringgold Township. It was on this farm that I was reared, along with my three brothers, Donald A. Reed, a home builder, Col. Dale Reed and Col. Larry Reed, both auctioneers, [as was] our grandfather, Parker Reed, from Perry Township.
“When my parents purchased their farm, I remember moving our belongings with a tractor and wagon from Valier. Dad had a dairy herd and operated a fruit market at the farm selling mostly peaches and apples. I recall traveling extensively with my father buying and selling livestock.
“After graduation from Punxsutawney High School in 1955 [and classes at Youngstown State University] then after graduating from DuBois Business College and Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, I returned to live on my father’s farm [and worked as a licensed funeral director with Eugene Pifer of Punxsutawney]. I married Joyce Lorraine Hetrick from Dora, Pennsylvania [August 27, 1971].
“My business, Fox Run Homes, was established in 1968, building homes in the tri-county area.
“In 1979 we purchased our 95-acre farm in Ringgold Township. The property is adjacent to my father’s farm and west of the Old Ebenezer Cemetery and St. John’s Church, bordering the Ringgold and Oliver Township lines. Our farm has been owned by both sides of the family.
“My paternal grandparents, Parker L and Lethia Watt Reed, lived near Grange, Perry Township. My paternal great grandparents were Tom and Barbara Mauck Reed. Barbara’s homestead is the present site of the Mauck Tunnel on the [former] Shawmut Railroad. The [nearby] Old Ebenezer Cemetery was part of the Mauck Farm. Tom Reed was wounded in the Civil War and his brother Jobe was killed.”
After the death of Elmer’s parents, he and Joyce acquired the Frank A. Reed farm and moved into the farmhouse where he had grown up.
Elmer was an outgoing man, with many interests: hunting and fishing as noted in his high school yearbook and evidenced by elk hunting trips over the years to Meeker, Colo., where he was able to harvest at least 14 bull elk, and the annual deer hunt with family members on the farm. He said once that, as a young teen, one of the most enjoyable and least expensive forms of outdoor activity was hunting. He was also happily engaged with construction projects, business and finance, all things rural (he loved the sound of incoming flocks of birds in the spring) and all things history, including genealogy.
He was raised at St. John’s Reformed Church and loved hearing his mother sing at hymn sings. He was a member of the Clearfield County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, the American Chestnut Foundation, a board member for the Ebenezer, Perry and St. John cemetery associations, several regional historical societies and a life member of the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc., where he served on the Board of Trustees, including several years as Chairman and, more recently, a member of the Governing Board. As a Society member, Elmer was always willing to be on hand to greet and talk with visitors during Groundhog Day events in February and lend a hand with whatever might be needed, from needed repairs to playing a role in one of the Society’s Coal Memorial reenactments.
Not surprisingly, Elmer was admired by his many friends and extended family members. His presence will be sadly and sorely missed.
Predeceased by his parents, Elmer is survived by his wife, Joyce; his brothers, Donald Alton Reed (Sylvia) of Chester, W.Va., Larry Ross “Hike” Reed of Fowler, Ohio, and Dale D. Reed (Barb) of Greensburg; and the following nieces and nephews: Mindy Sivanich and Rusty Reed; Diane Brown, Cindy Chelednik, Cheri Nichol, David, Kenneth and Wayne Reed and Lisa Authier; and Jason and Chad Read and Heidi Rice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services are set for Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Glenn C. McQuown officiating.
A committal service and interment will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Route 536, after which family and friends will gather for a luncheon at St. John’s Reformed Church, nearby.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John’s Reformed Cemetery Association, c/o M.A. Armstrong, President, and Ebenezer Cemetery, c/o Peggy Brown, President.