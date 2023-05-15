Elwood C. Neiswonger, 87, of New Bethlehem, died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Born September 25, 1935 in Fairmount City, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Ethel Radaker Neiswonger.
He was a graduate of Summerville Redbank Joint School and proudly served with the U.S. Army for eight years. He was part of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division during the Korean Era.
He married the former Shirley Krauss on December 24, 1991 at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem. She survives.
Early in his career, Elwood was a successful salesman for Divco-Wayne/ABC Homes. He then became owner of the former Deer Head Mobile Home Sales on Route 66. He became a heavy equipment operator for C&K Coal, and then drove over-the-road for Master Carrier. He also enjoyed being a bus driver during his retirement years for Bowersox Bus Company.
He was a member of New Bethlehem First Church of God, Hawthorn Lions Club and the American Legion.
He also volunteered at the New Bethlehem Food Bank for several years.
Elwood enjoyed spending time in his large garage and operating machinery. He loved driving, and was especially fond of his pickup trucks.
He also enjoyed traveling to Florida for many winters, as well as towing his travel trailer and spending winters in South Carolina.
Elwood was a mentor and role model to many, especially to his grandsons Ryan and Nathan.
Those surviving in addition to his wife, Shirley, are his son, Elwood K. Neiswonger; his daughter, Diane Neiswonger-Niccolai; his step-daughter, Patricia Krauss; step-daughter, Heidi Piper; step-son, Brian (Dawne)McIntyre; sisters, Deretha (William) Barger, Pauline (Bernard) George, Wilda Croyle and Sylvia (David) Fields; 12 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy (Fike) Neiswonger; and two infant grandchildren.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Interment, Military Honor Service and graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Hawthorn Cemetery, with the Rev. Randy Hopper presiding.
In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorial donations be made in Mr. Neiswonger’s memory to either the American Heart Association or the New Bethlehem Food Bank.
Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.